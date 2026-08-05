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BREAKING: Magnitude 7.0 earthquake rocks Sarangani, Davao Occidental

CDN Digital August 05,2026 - 12:48 PM
Magnitude 7.0 earthquake jolts Sarangani, Davao Occidental
Sarangani earthquake

Cebu City, Philippines — A magnitude 7.0 earthquake struck off the coast of Sarangani, Davao Occidental, 12:13 p.m. today, August 5, 2026, according to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Philvolcs).

The tectonic quake had a depth of 10 kilometers, located at 03.10°N, 125.65°E – 258 km S 5° E of Sarangani, where Intensity V had been registered in the province.

Aftershocks are reportedly ongoing. State meteorologists confirmed that there is no tsunami threat to the Philippines.

READ MORE:

Phivolcs: 4.8-magnitude quake hits Balut Island, Sarangani

83-year-old lolo in quake-hit Sarangani longs for home in Carcar, Cebu

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