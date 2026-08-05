BREAKING: Magnitude 7.0 earthquake rocks Sarangani, Davao Occidental

Sarangani earthquake

Cebu City, Philippines — A magnitude 7.0 earthquake struck off the coast of Sarangani, Davao Occidental, 12:13 p.m. today, August 5, 2026, according to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Philvolcs).

The tectonic quake had a depth of 10 kilometers, located at 03.10°N, 125.65°E – 258 km S 5° E of Sarangani, where Intensity V had been registered in the province.

Aftershocks are reportedly ongoing. State meteorologists confirmed that there is no tsunami threat to the Philippines.

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