BREAKING: Magnitude 7.0 earthquake rocks Sarangani, Davao Occidental
Cebu City, Philippines — A magnitude 7.0 earthquake struck off the coast of Sarangani, Davao Occidental, 12:13 p.m. today, August 5, 2026, according to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Philvolcs).
The tectonic quake had a depth of 10 kilometers, located at 03.10°N, 125.65°E – 258 km S 5° E of Sarangani, where Intensity V had been registered in the province.
Aftershocks are reportedly ongoing. State meteorologists confirmed that there is no tsunami threat to the Philippines.
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