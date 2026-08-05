Bato dela Rosa last tracked in Mindanao, says DILG chief

MANILA, Philippines — Interior and Local Government Secretary Jonvic Remulla said Wednesday that Sen. Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa’s last known location was somewhere in Mindanao.

Wanted by the International Criminal Court (ICC) for his alleged involvement in the drug war, dela Rosa returned to hiding following his departure from the Pasay City Senate premises last May.

READ MORE:

DILG: Dela Rosa not arrested nor being whisked away to ICC

Matibag: Manhunt for Bato dela Rosa still underway

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