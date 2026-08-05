World Travel Expo Year 10 returns to Cebu, celebrating the people powering Philippine tourism

World Travel Expo returns to Cebu for its 10th year, marking a decade of bringing exciting destinations, exclusive travel opportunities, and meaningful experiences closer to Cebuanos.

At its heart, the World Travel Expo has always been about people. It is about the destinations that inspire us, the communities that welcome travelers, and the individuals who work behind every experience that makes a journey memorable. Miles Caballero Managing Director of World Travel Expo

More than showcasing where to go next, this year shines a spotlight on the communities, local guides, tourism workers, and industry partners whose collective efforts continue to shape the future of Philippine tourism.

The excitement for this event officially began at the Golden Prince Hotel and Suites held July 31, where event organizers, industry partners, and media representatives gathered for a media launch to introduce what travelers can expect from World Travel Expo 2026 this coming August 14–16, 2026 at Ayala Center Cebu.

The people powering the experience

With its theme “Xtraordinary Journeys, Xtraordinary Memories”, the expo shifts beyond cheap flights and hotel discounts but to celebrate the role of collaboration and human connections that make travel truly meaningful.

Miles Caballero, Managing Director of World Travel Expo emphasizing the broader view on tourism. | Photo by Bee Galgo, CDN Digital BrandRoom

“At its heart, the World Travel Expo has always been about people. It is about the destinations that inspire us, the communities that welcome travelers, and the individuals who work behind every experience that makes a journey memorable.” said Miles Caballero, Managing Director of World Travel Expo emphasizing the broader view on tourism, one that places equal value on meaningful relationships and destinations.

According to DOT Region 7, a truly meaningful trip is one that benefits the community. More than just memories for travelers, good tourism leaves behind steady livelihoods, thriving small businesses, and protected local heritage.

DOT 7 representative, Marlon Barrientos, emphasizing that the focus is now on making local offerings easier to find and book. | Photo by Bee Galgo, CDN Digital BrandRoom

Central to these plans is the “Discover More to Love” initiative, designed to directly connect local enterprises with prospective travelers through curated packages and exclusive offers. Rather than trying to reinvent the region’s appeal, DOT 7 emphasized that the foundation is already built. The focus is now on making local offerings easier to find and book.

The initiative also gives greater visibility to community-based tourism enterprises by encouraging visitors to explore destinations beyond the usual tourist attractions, helping distribute tourism opportunities across local communities.

Cebu as a premier gateway

The expo highlights Cebu’s growing influence as a central hub for international and domestic travel. With its expanding airport connections, vibrant local culture, and strategic location in Central Visayas, Cebu continues to position itself as the premier gateway for both local and international travelers.

WTE continues to bring together leading airlines, hotels, resorts, and tourism partners, giving every traveler the opportunity to plan their next getaway with exclusive offers and curated travel experiences. | Photo by Bee Galgo, CDN Digital BrandRoom

The event further reinforces Cebu’s role in connecting people with destinations while creating opportunities for tourism stakeholders to build partnerships, promote local offerings, and inspire more Cebuanos to explore the country.

As World Travel Expo 2026 opens its door at Ayala Center Cebu this August 14-16, 2026, it invites travelers and adventure seekers to come together in a shared space where new destinations are discovered, stories are exchanged, and partnerships are formed.

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