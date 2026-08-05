Habal-habal driver nabbed with P6.8M shabu in Cebu City buy-bust

Buy-bust operation at Sitio Upper Kamanggahan, Barangay Guadalupe, Cebu City on August 4, 2026. Photo courtesy of PDEA-7

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A 25-year-old habal-habal driver was arrested after allegedly selling about one kilogram of shabu worth about P6.8 million in a buy-bust operation in Barangay Guadalupe, Cebu City, on Tuesday, August 4.

The operation was conducted by the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency Regional Office 7 (PDEA 7) and personnel of Cebu City Police Office Station 9 in Sitio Upper Kamanggahan.

The suspect, identified by the alias “Ryan,” is a single resident of Brgy. Guadalupe, according to PDEA 7.

READ: Drug suspects from Argao nabbed in Naga City, Cebu buy-bust

Authorities recovered 40 packs of suspected shabu weighing about one kilogram, with an estimated street value of P6.8 million.

They also seized the buy-bust money, a cellular phone, and other non-drug evidence from the suspect.

Six-week case buildup

PDEA 7 said the operation stemmed from information provided by a confidential informant, which led authorities to conduct a six-week case buildup against the suspect.

During the investigation, authorities learned that the suspect was allegedly disposing of about one kilogram of illegal drugs every week.

READ: P3.74M shabu seized in Cebu City bust; 2 suspects arrested

PDEA 7 also said the suspect was already under probation following a previous drug-related arrest in 2023.

The seized substances were brought to the PDEA 7 Regional Office Laboratory for examination and proper disposition.

The suspect remains in PDEA 7 custody in Lahug, Cebu City, as authorities prepare the necessary charges.

The suspect will face charges for alleged violations of Sections 5 and 11 of Republic Act No. 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002, covering the sale and possession of dangerous drugs.

If convicted of the charges, the suspect could face life imprisonment and fines of up to P10 million.

READ: High-value drug suspect yields P598,000 worth of shabu in Lucena City

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