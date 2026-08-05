Cebu expands medical scholarship to 72 students, eyes more doctors for provincial hospitals

The Cebu Provincial Government welcomes its scholars at the Capitol. Photo courtesy of Arlene S. Chua Solis, Cebu Province Public Information Office/FB

CEBU CITY, Philippines — More medical students will receive financial support from the Cebu Provincial Government as the Capitol expands its “Study Now, Serve Later” scholarship program to 72 scholars.

The program, which initially supported 40 first-year medical students, now includes two additional first-year students, 22 second-year students, and eight third-year students who are expected to serve in provincial hospitals after earning their medical licenses.

Governor Pamela Baricuatro announced the expansion on Monday, Aug. 3, during the formal welcome for scholars of the Cebu Normal University–Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center (CNU-VSMMC) College of Medicine.

The scholarship aims to assist qualified medical students who were not covered by the Commission on Higher Education’s Medical Scholarship and Return Service Program.

READ: Capitol works with CNU, VSMMC to give scholarships to aspiring doctors

The provincial government, the Department of Health in Central Visayas, and the CNU-VSMMC College of Medicine established the scholarship through an agreement signed in February this year.

The Province later expanded the program after identifying continuing students whose discontinued financial assistance threatened to interrupt their medical education.

In exchange for service

Under the program, the provincial government provides each scholar with up to P150,000 annually, including allowances, according to Capitol Piso Health Consultant Dr. Elisse Nicole Catalan.

In exchange, scholars are required to serve the provincial government for one year for every year they receive scholarship assistance.

READ: Applying for a Capitol scholarship? Here’s what you need to prepare

After earning their medical degrees and licenses, scholars may serve in any of the Province’s 16 hospitals, comprising four provincial hospitals and 12 district hospitals.

“It’s an automatic slot under our provincial hospitals,” Catalan told reporters.

Scholars may also pursue a Family Medicine residency through the Province’s practice-based residency program while fulfilling their required service, Catalan added.

Addressing doctor shortages

Catalan said the scholarship is part of the provincial government’s effort to build a stable pool of doctors who can fill staffing needs in government hospitals.

“Our challenge right now is finding doctors who can serve our hospitals. It is a win-win because we support them as they pursue their medical education, and their first few years of practice would be with the Province,” she said.

READ: Capitol adopts community-driven health investment road map for Cebu

She added that the program is intended to ensure a steady supply of doctors for provincial hospitals, including beyond the current administration.

Catalan noted that the number of doctors working under the provincial government has increased from 177 at the start of the current administration to 328 as of this year.

Funding the program

For now, the scholarship is funded through the Governor’s Office because it has not yet been institutionalized through a provincial ordinance.

READ: ‘Cebu faces education crisis,’ governor admits

The Capitol is considering legislation that would institutionalize the scholarship and provide it with a dedicated annual budget, with the assistance of Provincial Board Member Stanley Caminero, chairperson of the Provincial Board’s Committee on Health.

The provincial government has also committed to supporting scholars until they complete their medical education, provided they continue to meet the CNU-VSMMC’s academic requirements and other regulations.

While the Capitol provides the financial support, the selection of scholars remains under the CNU-VSMMC College of Medicine.

As Cebu’s only state-funded medical school, the CNU-VSMMC College of Medicine retains authority over admissions and scholarship selection based on its academic requirements and standards.

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