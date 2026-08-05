DOJ can’t confirm Dela Rosa arrest rumors, leaves it to law enforcement

Sen. Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa —INQUIRER PHOTO / NIÑO JESUS ORBETA

MANILA, Philippines — Justice Secretary Fredderick Vida on Wednesday said he couldn’t confirm rumors of Sen. Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa’s arrest for charges of crimes against humanity before the International Criminal Court (ICC), adding that such a development would be up to the law enforcement.

In a chance interview with reporters, Vida said, “[O]n my part, I really have no information or data. I think it’s more of a law enforcement matter at this time,”

Bato arrest rumors

Rumors that Philippine authorities arrested Dela Rosa, who has been in hiding since May, circulated on Wednesday afternoon.

When asked about the matter during a press briefing on Wednesday, Department of Justice (DOJ) spokesperson Polo Martinez said: “We cannot confirm that information, at least not yet. We have not received (information) that such a thing has happened already.”

Former presidential spokesperson Harry Roque further fueled speculations of the senator’s arrest when he made a Facebook post, saying: “Meron ng daw nang-Hudas kay Bato” (Someone may have snitched on Bato).

READ: Palace: Bato Dela Rosa arrest rumors diversion from COA findings

The senator, classified as at large by the ICC, is the subject of an arrest warrant that had been kept under wraps since Nov. 6 last year.

It was unsealed only on May 11, the same day he resurfaced in a Senate session to help in generating a majority vote to elect Sen. Alan Peter Cayetano as Senate President.

Dela Rosa was able to slip out of the Senate after being accorded a so-called protective custody by Cayetano who has since been replaced by Sen. Sherwin Gatchalian.

READ: Bato dela Rosa last tracked in Mindanao, says DILG chief

The Supreme Court also previously denied the senator’s petition for a temporary restraining order seeking to block the enforcement of the ICC warrant. The high tribunal junked Dela Rosa’s plea for lack of merit.

In the arrest warrant issued by the ICC Pre-Trial Chamber I, Dela Rosa is accused of being responsible for the murder of at least 32 individuals, suspected drug users and pushers, from July 3, 2016, until April 2018.

Oriane Maillet, spokesperson for the ICC, earlier said that it is up to the Philippine authorities to implement requests for arrests made through ICC. (with a report from Frances Agbayani, Inquirer intern) /gsg

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