Oplan BanTal: Motorists frustrated on first day of full enforcement

Heavy traffic builds up along Banilad-Talamban as motorists adjust to the strict implementation of Oplan BanTal on Wednesday, August 5. | CDN Digital Photo by Jeremy Mel, UP Cebu Intern

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The first day of full enforcement for Oplan BanTal was met with frustration from motorists, particularly motorcycle riders, along Banilad-Talamban on Wednesday, August 5.

The Cebu City Transportation Office (CCTO) began issuing citations instead of reminders starting Wednesday, targeting violations such as improper loading and unloading, motorcycle lane infractions, and jaywalking.

CCTO head Raquel Arce said the increase in traffic volume on both the northbound and southbound lanes, as well as resistance from motorists, were expected following the policy shift. She said this was why the city allotted four to five days for information dissemination before strict enforcement began.

Lane conflicts persist amid Oplan BanTal

Some motorcycle riders noted that the designated motorcycle lane remains difficult to navigate since it is shared with four-wheeled vehicles.

“Ang among motorcycle lane sagulan pod sa upat ka ligid,” MoveIt driver Dante Montrias said.

(Our motorcycle lane is also shared with four-wheeled vehicles.)

Montrias added that motorcycles are barred from crossing into the vehicle lane, but delays pile up when public utility jeepneys (PUJs) stop to load or unload passengers, slowing down commuters and riders alike.

Josie Montalban, 54, of Barangay Bacayan, shared he was previously unaware of the designated motorcycle lane marked by a blue line along the area.

“Okay ra sad kay sa safety man sad ang gitanaw,” Montalban said.

(It’s okay because safety is also being considered.)

He asked enforcement agencies to extend patience to motorists who are still adjusting to the new scheme, adding that fines can be costly.

New rule, no enforcer

A new rule bars motorcycles from using the Banilad flyover, directing them to pass below via the intersection instead.

Several motorists said the signage marking the rule against motorcycles using the Banilad flyover, heading toward Barangay Talamban, was too small to notice.

One motorcycle taxi rider said he was not flagged down or warned before proceeding onto the flyover, as no enforcer was stationed on that side at the time.

“Ang liit ng signboard,” the motorist said. “Marami nang nahuli. Dapat may enforcer dyan.”

(The signboard is too small. Many have already been apprehended. There should be an enforcer there.)

He also expressed that the P1,000 fine could hurt those who rely on the job for income.

Motorists said enforcers appeared to be stationed on the opposite side of the flyover, heading toward Cebu City, but not on the Talamban-bound side.

READ: LOOK: Cebu City Gov’t launches Oplan BanTal: Discipline Zone

CCTO responds

Arce said motorcycles are not allowed to cross the blue line marking the designated motorcycle lane, though the CCTO said it would continue educating riders specifically on this rule.

Arce added that the most common motorcycle violations involve riders driving on the innermost lane instead of the designated outermost lane.

She said motorcycles weaving between lanes and beating red lights often end up caught in the middle of intersections, contributing to road crashes.

The motorcycle lane is not exclusive to motorcycles, Arce explained, noting that slow-moving vehicles, such as those preparing to turn right, may also use the outermost lane.

Violations mostly draw fines, but cases involving physical injury are investigated further and may be elevated to the courts, according to Arce.

Oplan BanTal deployment strategy

Arce said only two enforcers were typically deployed per area on ordinary days before Oplan BanTal, but that number has since increased.

She said enforcers prioritize managing traffic flow during rush hour and hold off on issuing citations until volume subsides, with apprehensions handled separately to avoid obstructing traffic.

Arce said the CCTO has no designated apprehension site, noting that enforcers could apprehend violators anywhere a violation occurs.

She added that the CCTO is working with the Land Transportation Office (LTO) and the Traffic Enforcement Unit (TEU) of the Philippine National Police for the operation.

Fines and penalties

Arce said a citation carries a fine of P1,000. However, motorists issued with a Temporary Operator’s Permit (TOP) and handled through deputized LTO and TEU personnel face a different penalty, though she was unsure of the exact amount.

She said the grace period to settle a TOP is 15 days, while citations carry a three-day grace period. Failure to settle within that period results in a case being filed against the violator.

Arce said the scheme is covered under a city ordinance.

READ: Land transport safety month: VP Sara calls for road discipline

Pedestrians also covered

Pedestrians are also covered under the city’s anti-jaywalking drive, with Arce noting that both drivers and passengers are held liable if boarding or alighting occurs outside designated areas.

She said pedestrians are only allowed to cross via skywalks and designated pedestrian crossings, and that the CCTO has already identified specific areas where its jaywalking team will be deployed.

She said the fine for jaywalking is P50, or attendance at a seminar.

For motorists who feel a citation was unfair, Arce said the CCTO’s approach is to continue educating the public to help them understand the new rules.

Oplan BanTal program’s roots

Arce said the enforcement stemmed from a resolution passed by the city’s Traffic Management Board, not from her office alone, adding that she was simply carrying out the board’s directive.

She said Oplan BanTal is the city’s first discipline zone, though a similar motorcycle lane policy had already been implemented earlier at the South Road Properties (SRP).

The ordinance, she said, was sponsored by Councilor Labella. Details on which site will be included next have yet to be finalized.

Oplan BanTal covers the stretch of Banilad-Talamban up to the Gov. M. Cuenco flyover, also known as the Tesda flyover, with enforcement running daily until 10 p.m.

The program is scheduled to run for one month, with the CCTO noting that continued enforcement and possible expansion will depend on its impact on traffic discipline in the area.

Arce said the discipline zone applies to all road users, not just drivers.

“Discipline zone is not for the drivers; it’s also for the students, for the pedestrians, for the general public,” she added. “Dako ni siya nga composition, dako ni nga trabahuon […] So magsinabtanay lang ta.”

(This has a big composition, it’s a lot of work […] So let’s just understand each other.)

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP