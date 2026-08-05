Top Manila, CESAFI teams clash in Cebu City Collegiate Invitational

Head coaches and CCSC officials pose for a group photo during the tournament’s press conference. | CDN photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The stage is set for Cebu’s premier inter-collegiate basketball tournament as the Cebu City Collegiate Invitational Basketball Tournament tips off on Thursday, Aug. 6, at the Cebu City Sports Institute.

Five teams will battle for the title in the six-day tournament organized by the Cebu City Sports Commission (CCSC) in partnership with the Cebu City Government. Leading the field are the reigning FilOil EcoOil Preseason Cup champions, the Jose Rizal University (JRU) Heavy Bombers of the NCAA, and the University of the East (UE) Red Warriors of the UAAP. Joining them are CESAFI defending champion University of the Visayas (UV) Green Lancers, the University of Cebu (UC) Webmasters, and the Benedicto College (BC) Cheetahs.

During Wednesday’s pre-tournament press conference, CCSC officials led by Chairman Dr. Rhoel Dejano and Executive Director Rocky Alcoseba, together with team representatives, expressed confidence that the tournament will deliver high-level basketball action for Cebuano fans.

Dejano said the event provides an excellent opportunity for CESAFI teams to gauge their readiness ahead of the upcoming season by competing against established Manila squads.

“This will be an ideal tournament for our CESAFI teams to see how prepared they are for the upcoming season. It’s also their chance to play against Manila teams that will truly test their preparation,” said Dejano.

“We wanted to bring in the best competition possible. These are among the top teams in CESAFI, so they’re the perfect representatives for this tournament.”

Alcoseba echoed the excitement surrounding the event and revealed that organizers initially hoped to bring back defending champion Adamson University, which won last year’s inaugural edition, but the Soaring Falcons were forced to decline due to budget constraints.

“We’re really excited that everything came together in a short period of time. Thankfully, UE and JRU accepted the invitation, and we’re looking forward to opening the tournament tomorrow,” Alcoseba said.

“Adamson was our priority because they’re the defending champions. We already had discussions with them, but unfortunately, they encountered budget problems after failing to secure a sponsor for the trip to Cebu. I also want to thank Edsel Vallena for helping us revive this tournament despite the challenges brought about by the stricter protocols in Manila following the recent accident. His support made our preparations much easier.”

JRU head coach Nani Epondulan and UE mentor Chris Gavina are both expecting a competitive and physical tournament that will serve as an important measuring stick for their respective squads heading into the NCAA and UAAP seasons.

“We’re expecting the physical brand of basketball that Cebu is known for. We’ll be facing some of the best teams here, and this tournament will help us assess where we stand as we prepare for the NCAA season,” said Epondulan.

Epondulan also said reigning FilOil EcoOil Preseason Cup MVP Lawrence Mangubat, a native of Liloan, Cebu, has been reminded to stay focused despite the warm reception he is expected to receive from the hometown crowd.

“We already told Lawrence not to get overly excited because we know he’s thrilled to play again in his hometown. We know the fans will be cheering for him, but we’ve reminded him to stay focused on our goal of winning the tournament,” he added.

Gavina, meanwhile, said the Red Warriors are eager to experience Cebu’s basketball culture while giving their young roster valuable exposure. UE’s lineup includes former City of Bogo Science and Arts Academy (CBSAA) standout Lance Sabroso, one of several rookies on the team.

“Like JRU, we’re excited to experience the basketball culture and atmosphere here in Cebu. This tournament is also an opportunity for our young players to grow as we continue rebuilding our program,” Gavina said.

Representing the CESAFI schools during the press conference were UC head coach Calib Gawangan and UV head coach Raul Nuñez.

The tournament champion will receive P130,000, while the runner-up will take home P70,000. The third- and fourth-place teams will receive P50,000 and P30,000, respectively.

SBP Region 7 official Rey Cañete said the tournament will use a single round-robin format, with the top two teams advancing to the championship game, while the third- and fourth-ranked teams will battle for third place.

The 6 p.m. opener features UC against UE, while the 8 p.m. game will pit JRU against Benedicto College.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP