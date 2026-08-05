Getting a Library Card at the Cebu City Public Library: What You Need to Know
CEBU CITY, Philippines – The Cebu City Public Library was established in 1919, making it one of the oldest public libraries in the country.
Housed in the historic Rizal Memorial Library and Museum along Osmeña Boulevard, it made history again in 2018 as the first public library in the Philippines to operate 24/7.
For those looking to borrow books from its collection, here’s what the application process looks like.
READ: Cebu City public library still relevant in digital age
Who can apply
Only residents of Cebu City are eligible to apply for a borrower’s card.
Requirements
- One recent 1×1 ID photo
- A duly accomplished Library Borrower’s Card Application Form
- A guarantor who is an elected or appointed barangay official from the applicant’s barangay of residence
- Where to get the application form
Where to get the application form
Application forms are available at the Cebu City Public Library. Applicants may approach Beth Dayday for assistance during office hours, Monday to Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Before heading to the library
Applicants are advised to ensure that all requirements are complete before visiting the library to avoid delays in processing.
READ: How Cebu City Public Library shaped an engineer’s success story
For inquiries
For inquiries, the public may visit the library directly or contact Administrative Officer II Reya Marisse Chua Abing at 0932-364-2259.
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