Getting a Library Card at the Cebu City Public Library: What You Need to Know

The Cebu City Rizal Memorial Public Library and Museum along Osmeña Boulevard is seen in this 2018 photo. CDN File Photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The Cebu City Public Library was established in 1919, making it one of the oldest public libraries in the country.

Housed in the historic Rizal Memorial Library and Museum along Osmeña Boulevard, it made history again in 2018 as the first public library in the Philippines to operate 24/7.

For those looking to borrow books from its collection, here’s what the application process looks like.

Who can apply

Only residents of Cebu City are eligible to apply for a borrower’s card.

Requirements

One recent 1×1 ID photo

A duly accomplished Library Borrower’s Card Application Form

A guarantor who is an elected or appointed barangay official from the applicant’s barangay of residence

Where to get the application form

Where to get the application form

Application forms are available at the Cebu City Public Library. Applicants may approach Beth Dayday for assistance during office hours, Monday to Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Before heading to the library

Applicants are advised to ensure that all requirements are complete before visiting the library to avoid delays in processing.

For inquiries

For inquiries, the public may visit the library directly or contact Administrative Officer II Reya Marisse Chua Abing at 0932-364-2259.

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