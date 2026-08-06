Capitol flags fake Pasidungog sa Sugbo fee collectors

The Cebu Provincial Tourism Office’s (CPTO) advisory warning the public of accounts soliciting unauthorized fees. CPTO/FB

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu — The Cebu Provincial Government has flagged unauthorized Facebook pages reportedly seeking booth rental or reservation fees from businesses for the upcoming Pasidungog sa Sugbo.

The Cebu Provincial Tourism Office (CPTO) raised the alarm after a Facebook page allegedly solicited payments from prospective concessionaires. The province has yet to open applications or approve any fees.

In an advisory issued Wednesday, August 5, the CPTO identified “Kreativ Events&More Ph and Intl” as unauthorized. It urged the public not to trust other pages making similar claims.

READ: Cebu’s Pasundayag and Pasidungog in August—here’s what to expect

The provincial government has yet to call for concessionaire applications or approve the collection of rental or reservation fees.

“The Cebu Provincial Government has not designated or authorized any private individual, organization, or Facebook page to collect payments on its behalf for this event,” the advisory read.

The CPTO urged prospective concessionaires to avoid sending money to individuals or pages claiming to collect payments for Pasidungog sa Sugbo.

It advised the public to check only the province’s official communication channels for legitimate announcements and updates concerning the event.

READ: Cebu eyes scaled-down Festival of Festivals

The tourism office has referred the matter to the appropriate authorities for investigation, according to the advisory.

The CPTO also encouraged the public to help prevent fraudulent activities. They can report suspicious pages or solicitations to their office or through the official Facebook page of the Cebu Provincial Government.

Pasidungog sa Sugbo and Pasundayag sa Pagtuo will form part of the month-long celebration of Cebu Province’s 457th founding anniversary. These will take place on August 29 at the Cebu City Sports Center.

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