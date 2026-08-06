Cebu Province hospitals roll out free linens to boost infection control

Cebu Province’s free linen and admission kits. Photo courtesy of Dr. Elisse Nicole Catalan, Cebu Province Public Information Office/FB

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu — Cebu Provincial Government-run hospitals have begun providing free linens and admission kits to patients as part of efforts to improve infection control and sanitation in healthcare facilities.

The initiative began on Saturday, August 1, 2026. The Capitol will gradually expand the program across its 16 provincial and district hospitals.

Capitol health consultant Dr. Elisse Nicole Catalan said that providing fresh linens helps reduce repeated use of bedding, which can make healthcare facilities more hygienic.

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“There is also an infection control component. This way, they won’t have to keep reusing them [linens] repeatedly,” Catalan told reporters in a mix of Cebuano and English.

Cebu Provincial Hospital-Bogo first

Catalan said the initiative also helps ease laundry capacity issues as hospitals deal with a growing patient census.

Patients may take home a fitted sheet, pillow, pillowcase, and blanket after their discharge.

The linen program was first introduced at Cebu Provincial Hospital-Bogo City under the leadership of Chief of Hospital Dr. Zoraida Yurango.

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Officials have since expanded it to Capitol-run hospitals in Danao, Carcar, Barili, Tuburan, Malabuyoc, Pinamungajan, Badian, and Balamban.

Admission kits

The province is also introducing free admission kits containing basic personal and hospital-use supplies for inpatients.

The kits include a spoon and fork, tissue, towel, toothbrush and toothpaste, soap, and alcohol.

They also contain a calibrated medicine cup, thermometer, medical adhesive tape, and paper bag.

The initial rollout of the admission kits began at Cebu Provincial Hospital in Danao.

Catalan said that supplies of both linens and admission kits will continue arriving in the coming days and weeks until all 16 Capitol-run hospitals are covered.

“This is part of our effort to make patients in the province feel that they are being cared for and looked after,” Catalan said.

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