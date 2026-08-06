Lotto draw results, August 5, 2026
Here are the lotto draw results of the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) for Wednesday, August 5, 2026. Check these out.
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PCSO lotto games and results
The PCSO holds five 6-pick number games, the Lotto 6/42, MegaLotto 6/45, SuperLotto 6/49, GrandLotto 6/55, and UltraLotto 6/58 at ₱25 per combination.
All of these number games can be played using the system play (systems 7 to 12), 5 Roll, and Lucky Pick.
The PCSO draws the Lotto 6/42 on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays and offers an initial jackpot prize of ₱10 million.
READ ALSO: Lone bettor wins P25.19M Super Lotto jackpot
The MegaLotto 6/45 is drawn on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, with the initial jackpot prize of ₱15 million.
The SuperLotto 6/49, which has an initial jackpot prize of ₱25 million, gets drawn on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Sundays.
The sweepstakes office draws the GrandLotto 6/55 every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday with the initial jackpot prize of ₱45 million.
Officials draw the UltraLotto 6/58 on Tuesdays, Fridays, and Sundays with ₱75 million as the initial jackpot prize.
Source: PCSO
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