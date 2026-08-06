cdn mobile

Lotto draw results, August 5, 2026

CDN Digital August 06,2026 - 07:13 AM

Here are the lotto draw results of the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) for Wednesday, August 5, 2026. Check these out.

READ MORE:

Lotto draw results, August 4, 2026

Lotto draw results, August 3, 2026

PCSO lotto draw results for Wednesday, August 5, 2026

PCSO lotto games and results

The PCSO holds five 6-pick number games, the Lotto 6/42, MegaLotto 6/45, SuperLotto 6/49, GrandLotto 6/55, and UltraLotto 6/58 at ₱25 per combination.

All of these number games can be played using the system play (systems 7 to 12), 5 Roll, and Lucky Pick.

The PCSO draws the Lotto 6/42 on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays and offers an initial jackpot prize of ₱10 million.

READ ALSO: Lone bettor wins P25.19M Super Lotto jackpot

The MegaLotto 6/45 is drawn on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, with the initial jackpot prize of ₱15 million.

The SuperLotto 6/49, which has an initial jackpot prize of ₱25 million, gets drawn on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Sundays.

The sweepstakes office draws the GrandLotto 6/55 every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday with the initial jackpot prize of ₱45 million.

Officials draw the UltraLotto 6/58 on Tuesdays, Fridays, and Sundays with ₱75 million as the initial jackpot prize.

Source: PCSO

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Subscribe to our daily newsletter

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.

Read Next

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

TAGS: lotto results today
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.

This is an information message

We use cookies to enhance your experience. By continuing, you agree to our use of cookies. Learn more here.