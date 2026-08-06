Central Visayas inflation eases to 8.7% in July, but still highest in PH

At 8.7%, headline inflation in Central Visayas in July 2026 remained above the national average of 6.2 percent.

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Inflation, or the general increase in the prices of basic goods and commodities, in Central Visayas slowed down in July, but the region continued to post the highest headline rate among 18 regions in the country.

Headline inflation in Central Visayas last month eased to 8.7 percent, a slight improvement compared to the 10.1 percent recorded for June, the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) reported.

Despite this, the region’s inflation rate in July remained well above the national average of 6.2 percent.

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Food and non-alcoholic beverages, which carry the heaviest weight in the region’s consumer basket, decelerated to 10.7 percent in July from 14.1 percent in June.

Breaking down Central Visayas inflation

Rice inflation also slowed, easing to 11.9 percent from a revised 13.3 percent. Corn prices, though still elevated, decelerated sharply to 23.4 percent from 35 percent.

Transport costs likewise cooled, easing to 14.7 percent in July from 16.8 percent in June, mimicking global fuel price movements.

Education services inflation also slowed, down to 2.1 percent from 2.7 percent.

But not all commodity groups moved in the same direction.

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Housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels — a group closely tied to Cebu’s ongoing power supply concerns — accelerated to 6.6 percent in July from a revised 5.6 percent in June.

Alcoholic beverages and tobacco also ticked up slightly, to 5.2 percent from 5.1 percent.

Headline inflation reflects changes in the prices of all goods and service. In contrast, core inflation leaves out selected food and energy items.

While the slowdown offers some relief, economists have cautioned that Central Visayas’ inflation rate continues to strain household budgets, particularly for lower-income families who spend a larger share of their income on food.

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