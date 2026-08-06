Davao Occidental struck with magnitude 5.6, 5.3 quakes today

By: Ma. Cristina Arayata - Philippine News Agency | August 06,2026 - 10:25 AM

MANILA – A magnitude 5.6 earthquake struck Davao Occidental on Thursday, according to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs).

State seismologists said it was an aftershock of the June 2026 magnitude 7.8 offshore Sarangani and magnitude 6.5 offshore Davao Occidental earthquakes

The magnitude 5.6 quake struck 16 km. west of Balut Island at 5:41 a.m.

It had a depth of 15 km.

Phivolcs said no damage is expected from the latest earthquake.

Meanwhile, Phivolcs also recorded a magnitude 5.3 earthquake 408 km. southeast of Balut Island at today, 12:50 a.m.

The tectonic quake was 183 km. deep.

No damage and aftershocks are expected from the magnitude 5.3 quake, Phivolcs said.

There were no reported intensities from both quakes. (PNA)

READ MORE:

Phivolcs: 4.8-magnitude quake hits Balut Island, Sarangani

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