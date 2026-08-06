Angat Dam water level rises due to rains, but remains below normal

Angat Dam in Norzagaray, Bulacan (INQUIRER / CARMELA REYES-ESTROPE)

CITY OF MALOLOS — As of Wednesday, August 5, continuous rainfall from Tropical Depression Luis and the southwest monsoon (habagat) raised the water level of Angat Dam by 7 meters, according to the City of Malolos.

The reservoir in Norzagaray, Bulacan, however, is still below its 160-meter critical water level and normal high-water elevation of 212 masl.

At 2:00 p.m., the dam;s water level was measured at 157.09 meters above sea level (masl) due to continuous rains that began last weekend.

Angat Dam recorded its historic lowest level on July 25 at 150.61 masl. On July 30 it climbed to155.05 masl.

In 2010, the dam’s levels dipped to 157 masl due to the El Nino phenomenon. /gsg

READ: Inday rainfall helpful for agriculture amid El Niño – DA

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