PBBM congratulates Alex Eala after her first win at Canadian Open
MANILA, Philippines —President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. praised Filipina tennis superstar Alexandra Eala after her first win in the 2026 Canadian Open on Thursday, August 6, 2026.
In a Malacañang briefing, Palace press officer Claire Castro said, “Ang tagumpay ng ating kababayang si Alex Eala, ay tagumpay ng bawat Filipino (The success of our fellow Filipino Alex Eala is a success for every Filipino). Congratulations!”
Just days after winning her first Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) Tour title, Eala carried the momentum and fended off American Alycia Parks, 6-1, 4-6, 6-2, to the delight of a Filipino-dominated crowd at Sobeys Stadium in Toronto on Thursday morning (Philippine time).
Alex Eala’s win in Toronto
The first thing Eala, now World No. 20, did after the grueling showdown was acknowledge her fellow Filipinos, who cheered her on throughout the match despite being reminded by the chair umpire several times to keep the noise down.
READ: Alexandra Eala keeps celebration going with Filipino fans in Toronto
“Kamusta tayo ngayon, Toronto? I-wagayway niyo nga yung mga bandila niyo at patingin (How are you today, Toronto? Show me waving your flags). There are so many Filipinos in the crowd tonight, so many flags. Thank you!” said Eala shortly after the win.]
She next faces another American, Caty McNally, in the round of 32.
READ: WATCH: Escudero congratulates Alex Eala before opening impeachment trial
Eala will also see action in the doubles tournament, reuniting with Venus Williams as a wild-card pair. They will take on Liudmila Samsonova and Miyu Kato in the round of 32 on Friday. /jpv
READ: Alex Eala’s road to her first WTA 500 championship
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