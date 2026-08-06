Cebu Capitol employees to get P20,000 anniversary bonus

The Capitol celebrates Cebu Province’s 457th Founding Anniversary. CDN Digital photo | Airam Limatog

CEBU CITY, Philippines — More than 5,000 Cebu Provincial Government employees will receive a P20,000 incentive as part of Cebu Province’s 457th Founding Anniversary celebration, Governor Pamela Baricuatro announced on Thursday, August 6.

Baricuatro said the incentive recognizes the contributions of Capitol employees and aims to encourage continued public service.

“I see your hard work every day, especially the many sacrifices you make to serve our people,” Baricuatro told Capitol employees during the celebration.

The bonus will cover regular, casual, job order, and contract of service personnel employed by the provincial government as of August 6, 2026, who have rendered at least one month of service.

READ: IN PHOTOS: Cebu kicks off 457th Founding anniversary celebration

Provincial Human Resource Management Office records show that around 5,070 employees are currently working for the Cebu Provincial Government.

Baricuatro said this year’s incentive is lower than the P35,000 bonus granted during last year’s anniversary to ensure the province’s finances remain sustainable.

“Due to financial housekeeping, we want to make sure that what we are providing now is financially sound and that there is no chance it will have to be taken back later,” Baricuatro told reporters in a mix of Cebuano and English.

She added that the incentive remains subject to the approval of the Provincial Board.

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Additional benefits for Capitol employees

Aside from the cash incentive, the provincial government will distribute 25 kilos of rice to each Capitol employee.

Baricuatro also announced plans to establish the Cebu Province Rehabilitation and Physiotherapy Center, which will serve as a gym and wellness facility for provincial government employees.

She added that the proposed center will also include a free laundromat for employees.

Founding anniversary celebration

Officials and employees of the Cebu Provincial Government gathered at the Capitol grounds on Thursday to celebrate the province’s 457th Founding Anniversary.

The celebration began with a Holy Mass presided over by Rev. Fr. Jonathan Rubin, who emphasized the importance of good governance and transparent leadership in his homily.

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The program also featured an employee raffle, with prizes ranging from gadgets such as laptops, speakers, and tablets to overnight stays at local resorts.

Major prizes included a brand-new motorcycle and a P100,000 cash prize sponsored by the governor.

“It’s out of my salary. I’m sharing it with the people here in the province—something to cheer them up and, at the same time, help them,” Baricuatro said.

Baricuatro also thanked Cebuanos for their continued support and reaffirmed her commitment to serving the province.

“I don’t know how far we’ll stay here […] but I want to ensure that we leave behind a strong, clean, and credible Provincial Capitol,” the governor said.

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