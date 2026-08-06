Badian buy-bust: Gun, drug toting suspect arrested

Operatives of the Badian Municipal Police Station inventory items seized during a buy-bust operation in Barangay Matutinao, Badian, on Aug. 5, 2026. | Photo Courtesty of Badian Municipal Police Station

CEBU CITY, Philippines – A suspected drug pusher was arrested during a buy-bust operation in Barangay Matutinao, Badian, in the afternoon on August 5, 2026.

The Municipal Drug Enforcement Unit of the Badian Municipal Police Station conducted the operation, in coordination with the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency.

Police said the operation is part of the town’s ongoing campaign against illegal drugs.

The suspect was caught after allegedly selling a sachet of suspected shabu to an undercover operative posing as a buyer, police added.

READ: Informants receive ₱769K after costliest drug disposal in Cebu

Cohort still at large

An alleged companion of the suspect, who was also at the scene, managed to flee.

In an interview on Thursday, August 6, Police Captain Feb Seares, chief of Badian Municipal Station, said they have yet to locate the fleeing cohort, who remains the subject of follow-up operations.

Seized from the suspect were three small and one medium heat-sealed plastic sachets of suspected shabu, along with a .38 caliber revolver loaded with five live rounds.

Authorities estimated the weight of the seized drugs at six grams, with a street value of ₱40,800 based on the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency’s standard drug price.

Possession of a firearm has led to an additional charge against the suspect for violation of Republic Act 10591, or the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act.

READ: How ₱3.56B worth of smuggled cigarettes reached Cebu, Manila

Chief cites vigilance

Seares commended the operatives behind the arrest.

He said the recovery of both the illegal drugs and a loose firearm reflects the station’s continuing efforts against crime in the town.

Seares added that police remain committed to intelligence-driven operations and will continue searching for the suspect’s fleeing companion.

He also appealed to residents to report illegal drug activity and other crimes to help sustain the campaign.

The arrested suspect is now in the custody of the Badian Municipal Police Station.

Police have yet to file charges against the suspect for violations of Sections 5 and 11, Article II of Republic Act 9165, in relation to Republic Act 10591, but these are being prepared.

The seized suspected drugs have been turned over to the Carcar Provincial Forensic Unit for laboratory examination.

Authorities added that the search for the suspect’s fleeing companion remains ongoing.

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