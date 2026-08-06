Caty McNally is Alex Eala’s next opponent in Toronto

American Caty McNally pulled off an upset after defeating Wimbledon champion Linda Noskova, 7-6 (7/5), 6-1, in the National Bank Open in Toronto.

The win against the World no. 7 Noskova set McNally up with a duel against Filipino tennis sensation Alex Eala.

Eala, fresh from a maiden WTA title in Washington, beat Alycia Parks 6-1, 4-6, 6-2.

READ: Alex Eala advances in Toronto, avenging Australian Open loss to Parks

The Eala vs McNally Round-of-32 match will be on Saturday. It will be the first meeting between two players.

Meanwhile, second seed Elena Rybakina, third seed Jessica Pegula, and fourth-seeded Coco Gauff all advanced to the third round of the WTA 1000 tournament.

Australian Open champion Rybakina, of Kazakhstan, began her hardcourt run ahead of the US Open by outlasting Australian Daria Kasatkina 6-3, 5-7, 6-4 in 2hr 33min.

Pegula, who lost in a rain-delayed Washington final on Monday, was also extended in a 3-6, 6-3, 6-2 win over Poland’s Magdalena Frech.

Two-time Grand Slam winner Gauff cruised into the third round by dispatching fellow American Kayla Day 6-2, 7-5.

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