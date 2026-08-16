Filipino fugitive in $650M fraud case lands on FBI Most Wanted list

| Photo from FBI

NEW JERSEY – A Filipino former real estate investment executive accused of helping orchestrate a fraud scheme that allegedly defrauded about 2,000 investors of more than $650 million has been placed on the FBI’s Most Wanted Fraudsters list.

Authorities are offering a reward of up to $150,000 for information that could lead to his arrest and conviction.

Rey E. Grabato II, former president and majority owner of National Realty Investment Advisors LLC, or NRIA, is wanted on federal securities and wire fraud charges, as well as conspiracy to defraud the United States in connection with taxes.

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Authorities said Grabato has ties to the Philippines and may be living there.

Grabato is accused of participating in a scheme that defrauded about 2,000 investors, including hundreds in New Jersey, between February 2018 and January 2022. Federal prosecutors have described the operation as a $650 million Ponzi scheme.

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According to the US Attorney’s Office for the District of New Jersey, Grabato and Thomas Nicholas Salzano allegedly used false and misleading representations to persuade people to invest in the NRIA Partners Portfolio Fund I LLC, a real estate fund operated by NRIA.

Prosecutors said the company carried out an aggressive nationwide marketing campaign involving thousands of emails, and television, radio and billboard advertising and investor presentations.

Investors were allegedly led to believe NRIA was financially sound and generated significant profits. Prosecutors said the company instead generated little to no profit and operated as a Ponzi scheme that relied on money from new investors.

Grabato and his alleged co-conspirators are also accused of misappropriating millions of dollars in investor funds.

Separate tax scheme

Grabato is also accused of participating in a separate scheme to obstruct the Internal Revenue Service’s efforts to collect about $26 million in outstanding tax liabilities owed to the US government.

The alleged tax scheme ran from November 2007 to August 2022, according to the FBI.

A federal arrest warrant was issued for Grabato on Oct. 12, 2022, after he was charged in the US District Court for the District of New Jersey in Newark.

The indictment identified Grabato at the time as being from Hoboken, New Jersey, and the Philippines. Grabato remained at large following the charges, while Salzano was arrested in October 2022.

Grabato has also used the names Rey Encarnacion Grabato II, Rey Grabato II and Rey Li Encarnacion Grabato, according to the FBI.

Other Filipinos on the list

Grabato joins other people with Filipino ties on the FBI’s Most Wanted Fraudsters list, which the bureau launched on June 4, 2026 as a separate list highlighting fugitives accused or convicted of major fraud offenses.

Among them is Michael Lizaso Marasigan, a Filipino and US dual citizen with ties to Guam and the Philippines.

Marasigan was convicted in May 2025 on charges involving illegal gambling, money laundering and wire fraud.

Also on the list are husband and wife John Michael Dimitrion and Julieanne Baldueza Dimitrion, who pleaded guilty in 2009 to running a mortgage fraud scheme in Hawaii. They failed to appear for sentencing in July 2010 and remain fugitives, according to the FBI.

Authorities said the couple persuaded financially distressed homeowners to give up their properties by promising to invest the proceeds to improve their finances. Instead, they allegedly used the money to fund their own lifestyles, leaving several Hawaii families without their homes.

Julieanne Dimitrion, whose middle name is Baldueza, is listed by the FBI as an American citizen. The bureau is offering a reward of up to $150,000 for information leading to her arrest and conviction.

The bureau created the FBI’s Most Wanted Fraudsters list in June as part of an increased focus on locating high-profile fraud fugitives.

Anyone with information about Grabato is asked to contact a local FBI office or the nearest US embassy or consulate.

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