Simultaneous screenings ramp up in towns and cities for Gov’s Cup

Simultaneous screenings ramp up in towns and players from various towns and cities line up during the screening process. | CPSC photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Preparations for the upcoming Governor’s Cup U-18 Basketball Tournament are gathering steam as the Cebu Provincial Government, through the Cebu Provincial Sports Commission (CPSC), conducts simultaneous player screening and orientation across several component cities and municipalities in the province.

The screening, held Aug. 14–15, is being conducted in Dumanjug, Argao, Danao City, San Remigio, Bantayan, Camotes, and at the CPSC office, bringing the selection process closer to young basketball players from both mainland Cebu and the province’s island communities.

Cebu Governor’s Cup eyes wider screening

The province-wide screening is part of the organizers’ push to ensure all players from the participating component cities and towns pass the eligibility requirement on their residence and age.

It also aims to showcase how cooperative these areas are for the upcoming tournament, with CPSC officials and organizers nearing their goal of having all 50 component cities and municipalities take part in the competition.

The strong participation so far highlights the growing support for the Governor’s Cup and its goal of providing a bigger platform for Cebu’s young basketball talents following its revival this year after being halted in 2019 by then-Governor Hilario Davide III’s administration.

READ: Cebu Governor’s Cup U18 Basketball Tournament expands with 22 more LGUs

With the tournament set to tip off on Sept. 26, preparations are now moving into high gear as participating LGUs work on their respective teams and rosters.

The opening ceremony is tentatively set between the SM Seaside Arena and the currently renovated Mandaue City Sports and Cultural Complex, although organizers are also considering other venues depending on availability.

Prizes

The Governor’s Cup will offer a ₱500,000 championship prize, while the runner-up will receive ₱250,000, third place ₱100,000, and fourth place ₱50,000.

More than just a basketball competition, the tournament is also envisioned as a province-wide grassroots program that gives young athletes from Cebu’s cities, towns, and island communities an opportunity to showcase their skills, develop discipline and camaraderie, and compete on a bigger stage. It particularly features an 18-under category to ensure talents discovered to ensure discovered talents can maximize their playing years once they are recruited by universities and other basketball programs in and beyond Cebu.

As simultaneous screenings continue across the province, the CPSC and the Cebu Provincial Government are putting the finishing touches on preparations, with the goal of bringing all of Cebu together through basketball.

READ: SCHEDULE: Strong Group-Pilipinas at Jones Cup 2026

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