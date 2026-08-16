Derek Ramsay mi-tingog na sa ‘pekeng plaka’ issue: I will cooperate

Derek Ramsay

Mi-tingog na ang aktor nga si Derek Ramsay kabahin sa akusasyon sa iya kuno nga paggamit og peke nga plaka sa iyang mahalon nga sakyanan nga Porsche 918 Spyder.

Nag trending sa social media si Derek human mogawas ang balita sa gibuhat nga imbestigasyon sa Land Transportation Office (LTO) human siya giakusahan nga naggamit kuno og peke nga plaka sa iyang luxury vehicle.

Gi-kumpirmar ni LTO Chief Assistant Secretary Markus Vi. Lacanilao sa usa ka interview nga si Derek ang ilang gipasabot nga aktor nga mi-gamit og peke nga plaka sa sakyanan.

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Kabahin sa ilang gihimo nga imbestigasyon, gi-awhag sa LTO ang driver ug ang tag-iya sa maong sakyanan nga mopakita sa ilang Intelligence and Investigation Division aron sa paghatag sa iyang verified o sworn explanation.

Sa usa ka Instagram story, gipasabot ni Derek ang iyang habig.

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“I’ve seen the issue regarding the 918 spyder on social media. I do not drive any cars with fake plates.”

“All my vehicles have proper plates. Pls carefully read the statement issued by Ito to properly understand what is happening.”

Dugang ni Derek nga wala pa siya makadawat og show cause order gikan sa LTO ug kun moabot man kini, andam siya nga mo-cooperate sa maong ahensya.

“I have not yet recieved any show cause order but i will cooperate and appear when requested. To the LTO i apologize for what is going on. Driving with fake plates is wrong and should not be tolerated.”

Sa sayo pa, gipahibaw na ni Lacanilao nga dili sila mo hatag og special treatment sa pag implementar sa ilang mga polisiya.

“There are no VIPs when it comes to law enforcement. Regardless of who is involved, anyone proven to have committed a violation will face the corresponding consequences.”

Dugang niya, “There is no favoritism, no excuses and no exemptions. The LTO does not tolerate the use of fake license plates or the evasion of mandatory obligations.”