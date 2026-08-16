LOOK: Atty. Amando Virgil Ligutan in Cebu for lawyers’ lecture

Atty. Amando Virgil Ligutan was in Cebu on Saturday, August 15, for a lecture with newly admitted lawyers organized by the Integrated Bar of the Philippines-Cebu Chapter. | CDN Digital photo / Lyle Andales

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Atty. Amando Virgil Ligutan was in Cebu on Saturday, August 15, to lecture newly admitted and practicing lawyers on “The Art of Cross-Examination” during an activity organized by the Integrated Bar of the Philippines-Cebu Chapter.

The session provided practical insights into case-building and effective cross-examination techniques in legal proceedings, bringing together newly admitted lawyers and experienced practitioners.

READ: Ligutan: Cebu lawyers can take on landmark legal battles

| CDN Digital photo / Lyle Andales

Ligutan said activities like this are particularly helpful to lawyers in solo practice, who may not have colleagues in a large law firm to guide them as they build their careers.

READ: NUPL: Lawyer Amando Ligutan is not our member

| CDN Digital photo / Lyle Andales

He said such lawyers can benefit from hearing advice and insights from experienced practitioners.

| CDN Digital photo / Lyle Andales

Ligutan, who previously practiced law in Cebu and is now part of the prosecution team in an impeachment trial of Vice President Sara Duterte, also encouraged local lawyers to believe that they can take on significant legal battles.

| CDN Digital photo / Lyle Andales

He said even a “bisdak” lawyer can rise to the level of handling landmark legal battles, including impeachment proceedings.

| CDN Digital photo / Lyle Andales

Ligutan urged the lawyers to “work hard, stay focused, be disciplined” as they build their careers, saying: “Your time will come.”

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