Basak Mandaue drug den raided; woman, 3 men arrested

Four individuals were arrested after authorities dismantled a suspected drug den in Sitio Alliance, Barangay Basak, Mandaue City on Saturday afternoon, August 15. | Photo courtesy of Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in Central Visayas

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Four individuals, including a suspected drug den manager, were arrested after authorities conducted an anti-illegal drug operation in Barangay Basak, Mandaue City on Saturday afternoon, August 15.

The operation took place around 4:10 p.m. at Sitio Alliance by operatives of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in Central Visayas (PDEA 7) and Mandaue City Police Office Station 3.

Busy den

PDEA-7 identified the alleged drug den maintainer as alias “Tata,” 37, a roof installer and resident of the area.

Also arrested were three alleged drug den visitors: alias “Roel,” 35; alias “Johnel,” 26; and alias “Rosalyn,” 40. All three were identified as residents of Barangay Basak and were described as jobless.

Authorities said the operation stemmed from information provided by a confidential informant, followed by a two-week case buildup.

The drug den was allegedly being used for the disposal of around 50 to 100 grams of shabu weekly, according to authorities.

Shabu, paraphernalia seized

Operatives confiscated six packs of suspected shabu weighing around eight grams, with an estimated average market value of ₱54,400.

They also recovered one empty sachet with traces of suspected shabu, two strips of foil with traces of suspected shabu, buy-bust money and various drug paraphernalia.

The seized drug evidence was submitted to the PDEA-7 Regional Office Laboratory for proper disposition.

Previous drug case

One of the arrested visitors, alias “Johnel,” had previously been arrested in 2024 for the alleged possession of illegal drugs under the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

Authorities said he entered into a plea bargain in that case.

Charges prepared

As of Sunday, August 16, the four suspects remain detained at the PDEA-7 detention facility in Lahug, Cebu City.

The alleged maintainer may face charges for violation of Section 6 of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act, or maintenance of a drug den, while the three alleged visitors may face charges under Section 7 for visiting a drug den.

Under the said law, maintaining a drug den carries a maximum penalty of life imprisonment and a fine of up to ₱10 million, while visiting a drug den carries imprisonment of up to 20 years and a fine of up to ₱500,000.

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