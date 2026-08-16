IM Mascariñas wins gold in Asean Age-Group Chess Standard tilt

International Master (IM) Rico Mascariñas. | National Chess Federation of the Philippines photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — One of Cebu’s most accomplished veteran woodpushers, International Master (IM) Rico Mascariñas, ruled the Senior 65 category of the 24th Asean+ Age-Group Chess Championships 2026 Standard competition on Sunday, August 16, in Singapore.

Mascariñas, a regular player for the Toledo Xignex Trojans in the Professional Chess Association of the Philippines (PCAP), finished with 6.0 points after nine rounds to place fifth overall in the 39-player field, which combined the Senior 65 and Senior 50 categories.

Despite finishing fifth overall, Mascarinas emerged as the top player in the Senior 65 division to claim the gold medal in the standard event.

Mascariñas posted four wins, four draws and one loss. He opened his campaign with back-to-back victories over Singapore’s Arena International Master (AIM) Leon Warren Lim Huay and India’s Arena FIDE Master (AFM) Kumar Kiran.

Three draws, one loss

He then drew three consecutive matches against Vietnam Grand Master (GM) Cao Sang, fellow Filipino GM Rogelio Antonio Jr., and Vietnam’s GM Hoang Thong Tu. Mascarinas entered each of those matches as the underdog but managed to hold his ground against the higher-rated players.

In the sixth round, Mascariñas defeated Myanmar’s Min Hiaing Than before suffering his only loss of the tournament to Singaporean IM Enrique Paciencia.

He quickly bounced back, defeating India’s Joseph Ebenezer in the eighth round before settling for a draw with fellow Filipino FIDE Master (FM) Arlan Cabe in the final round.

Mascariñas also competed in the rapid and blitz events, finishing fourth overall in both. He scored 4.5 points in rapid and 6.5 points in blitz.

Behind Mascarinas in the final Senior 65 standard standings were fellow Filipino IM Efren Bagamasbad, Sri Lankan FM Genden Altan-Och, Singaporean Eliodoro Polistico and Singaporean IM Peng Kong Chan, all with 4.5 points.

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