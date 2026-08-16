Bowler Bel Suelto Jr. back in winning form, rules Davao senior masters

Bel Suelto Jr. (middle, on top of the podium) poses with fellow bowlers during an awarding ceremony in Davao. | Contributed photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Veteran Cebuano bowler Bel Suelto Jr. returned to his winning form and ruled the mixed senior masters category of the 18th Davao Tenpin Bowling Association (DATBA) Kadayawan Open Bowling Championships at the SM Lanang Bowling Center in Davao City.

Suelto, a former president of the Bowlingplex Tenpin Association (BTA) and one of the founding members of Sugbuanon Bowlers United (SUGBU), topped the eight-game tournament with 1,546 pinfalls.

The 63-year-old Suelto carried just a 17-pin handicap but got off to a strong start, rolling 195 in the opening game and 181 in the second. He posted his best score of 196 in the fourth game and finished with a 193-pin average to claim the title.

Paeng Nepomuceno in bowling championship

The victory was particularly impressive as it marked Suelto’s first major tournament appearance in several years, showing that his skills remained sharp despite his long absence from competitive bowling.

Rodante Unay of the Summer Capital Tenpin Bowling Association (SCTBA) in Baguio finished second with 1,479 pinfalls.

Mon Miranda of the Cavite-Kalayaan Tenpin Bowlers Association (CKTBA) took third with 1,474.

William Galacio placed fourth with 1,446, followed by Romeo Obaob in fifth with 1,436.

Suelto was also the lone SUGBU and Cebuano bowler in the tournament. Bowling legend and DATBA representative Paeng Nepomuceno, meanwhile, finished 10th with 1,420 pinfalls.

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