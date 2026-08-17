Cebu PVO brings rabies vaccination to 986 barangays

What do dog owners in the Philippines need to do under Republic Act No. 9482, or the Anti-Rabies Act of 2007? | Unsplash Photo/Arun Narayanan

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Rabies prevention services have reached 986 barangays across Cebu as the Provincial Veterinary Office (PVO) expanded vaccination and animal health programs over the past year.

From July 2025 to July 2026, the PVO covered 51 local government units through its province-wide animal health services, according to provincial health consultant Dr. Elisse Nicole Catalan.

In a social media update, Catalan said the office vaccinated 104,864 dogs and cats during the period, helping protect animals while reducing the risk of rabies transmission to people.

READ: Cebu City rabies vaccine stock falls below herd immunity target

Vaccination and prevention

The PVO distributed 31,667 vials of rabies vaccine to LGUs during the period, allowing local governments to conduct vaccination activities in their communities.

The office also served 103,296 clients and performed spay and neuter procedures on 5,264 animals as part of efforts to manage the animal population.

Rabies remains a serious public health concern in the Philippines, with the Department of Health recording 426 rabies-related deaths in 2024.

Although rabies can be prevented through vaccination, the disease is almost always fatal once symptoms appear, making prevention especially important.

READ: DOH records 426 deaths due to rabies in 2024

Catalan cited the World Health Organization, which considers mass dog vaccination the most cost-effective way to prevent human rabies.

Dogs account for up to 99 percent of human rabies transmissions through bites and scratches, according to the WHO.

Animal and public welfare

Catalan said the PVO and Provincial Health Office would work together on programs covering rabies prevention, animal population control, road safety and responsible pet ownership.

READ: Mandaue City rabies: Only one case reported so far for 2025

The provincial government is encouraging pet owners to have their animals vaccinated and registered, provide proper care, and prevent them from roaming freely on roads.

“The Cebu Provincial Veterinary Office does not maintain its own Facebook account, so much of its work is not always seen online. But quietly, its teams have been moving from LGU to LGU and barangay to barangay, protecting both animals and people,” Catalan said.

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