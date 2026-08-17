Cebu port mulls hiking cargo handling fees

Cebu International Port | Wikimedia Commons photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Due to the surge in fuel prices, there is a plan to increase fees for handling domestic cargo.

The Cebu Port Authority (CPA) on Aug. 14 conducted a public consultation on the proposal to impose a 25 percent increase in cargo handling tariff for domestic cargoes across the board.

The request came from the Port of Cebu Association of Cargo Handling Operators, Inc. (PCACHOI), which told port regulators that inflation, rising wages, and the continued volatility of the global oil market have adversely impacted their operations.

READ MORE: P4/liter oil price hike looms on Aug. 18

“During the consultation, representatives from various shipping sectors, cargo handling and business industry raised questions and recommendations regarding the proposed increase that includes the basis of 25% adjustment, the approval and implementation process, and the possibility of a staggered implementation,” CPA explained.

In the meantime, the agency reassured the public that no final decision has been made yet, urging concerned stakeholders to submit their position papers no later than Aug. 24.

“CPA assures all port stakeholders that the proposed tariff increase will undergo an appropriate and thorough review and deliberation before any decision on its approval or implementation is made,” they added.

READ MORE: UK explores investment opportunities in Cebu

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP