Brownout expected again as Visayas grid faces 8th red alert for August

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CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Visayas grid has been placed under red alert from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 17, the eighth such alert hoisted over the region.

According to the National Grid Corporation of the Philippines (NGCP), available capacity on Monday fell to 2,334 megawatts (MW) against a peak demand of 2,413MW.

The grid also carries a yellow alert status from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. and again from 8 p.m. to 9 p.m., NGCP said in its 8 a.m. advisory Monday.

READ MORE: Visayas power reserves seen tighter in third week of August

NGCP attributed the alerts to the continued unavailability of the region’s largest coal-fired plants, compounded by limited power imports from Mindanao, itself constrained by coal plant outages and high demand on that island’s grid.

A red alert is declared when power supply cannot meet both consumer demand and the grid’s regulating requirement. Meanwhile, a yellow alert signals that the operating margin is insufficient to cover the grid’s contingency requirement.

Chronic outages persist

Monday’s advisory underscored the scale and duration of the Visayas grid’s capacity problems.

In August alone, six power plants went on forced outage, with one additional unit down since July, three since June, seven since May, and one since March. Three plants have been offline since 2025, two since 2024, two since 2023, and one — still unavailable — since 2021.

READ: EXPLAINER: Color-coded grid alert statuses and what they mean

Separately, 14 plants are running at derated capacities. In total, NGCP said 810.3MW of capacity remains unavailable to the grid, more than 10 times the current supply deficit.

The five-year-old forced outage adds to a backlog that has repeatedly strained the Visayas grid’s operating margins this year.

Under red alert, distribution utilities across the Visayas typically release manual load-dropping schedules once red alert status is confirmed, coordinated with NGCP’s system operations.

The grid operator continues to appeal to consumers to conserve electricity during alert periods to help ease pressure on the system.

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