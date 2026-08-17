Man gets thrown out of ‘disco,’ attacks neighbor’s wife, minor son

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu — A 22-year-old man, who was angry at his neighbor for forcing him to leave a barangay disco, vented his ire on the neighbor’s wife and his 13-year-old son in Barangay Paril, Cebu City, on Sunday evening.

The man barged into the house of the neighbor, then hacked and wounded the sleeping neighbor’s wife and son using a bolo at past 10 p.m. on August 16.

The 13-year-old victim sustained a wound on his face while the mother had a hack wound on her arm and shoulder.

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The assailant, who was identified by his alias “Loloy,” is a resident of Sitio Upper, Barangay Paril, a mountain barangay in Cebu City.

“Loloy,” allegedly did not take his being escorted out of the dance venue well. He was thrown out of the “disco” for allegedly being unruly while inside the dance venue.

Because of this, he allegedly got angry, particularly at his neighbor, whom he blamed for his being thrown out of the barangay event.

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Instead of confronting his neighbor, who was one of the organizers of the barangay disco, Loloy allegedly went home and got a bolo from his house.

He then allegedly proceeded to his neighbor’s house, forcibly entered it, and found his neighbor’s sleeping wife and minor son in the house.

He then allegedly hacked the boy and the boy’s mother.

“Loloy” tried to flee, but he was caught by the responding barangay tanods and other neighbors who learned of the attack.

“Loloy” was later turned over to the Adlaon Police Station.

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The victims were also immediately brought to a hospital by responding authorities.

Meanwhile, authorities recovered the bolo used in the attack.

The police are now preparing attempted murder charges against “Loloy,” who remained detained at the police station.

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