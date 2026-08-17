Cebu BPO worker, labor leader files complaint over alleged retaliation

File photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A Cebu BPO worker and labor leader is set to file an illegal dismissal complaint against his former employer, alleging that a series of disciplinary actions culminated in his termination after he became active in organizing workers and campaigning for higher wages.

Kyle Enero, president of the BPO Industry Employees Network (BIEN)-Cebu and vice president for Visayas, will file the complaint before the National Labor Relations Commission (NLRC) on Monday, August 17.

The organization said Enero’s dismissal followed a 12-day suspension and several other disciplinary actions that he had challenged as baseless, retaliatory, and imposed without due process.

READ: Cebu BPO group: Upskilling, living wage should go hand in hand

BIEN-Cebu alleged that the disciplinary measures intensified after Enero became affiliated with the organization and took a more active role in advocating for workers’ rights.

The group also linked the timing of the disciplinary actions to its campaign for a higher minimum wage in Cebu and Central Visayas, including its proposal for a P1,200 minimum wage, worker consultations and discussions with government officials and the Regional Tripartite Wages and Productivity Board VII (RTWPB-VII).

READ: Cebu labor groups want ₱1,200 in daily wage due to inflation

Alleged retaliation

BIEN-Cebu said Enero had documented what he described as “workplace harassment, repeated disciplinary notices issued without sufficient evidence and increased scrutiny of his activities” as a worker-organizer.

The organization did not provide details in its statement on the specific incidents cited in the disciplinary notices or the grounds for Enero’s termination.

BIEN-Cebu contends that the sequence of events demonstrates how the disciplinary actions and eventual dismissal amounted to retaliation for Enero’s labor organizing and advocacy.

The group said the case goes beyond Enero’s employment dispute, arguing that it could affect workers’ willingness to organize, raise workplace concerns, and assert their rights.

“This is not merely about one worker,” BIEN-Cebu said.

Seeking redress

Enero is seeking relief through the NLRC, where the complaint will undergo the appropriate labor proceedings.

BIEN-Cebu said it would pursue legal and other remedies with Enero to challenge the dismissal and seek accountability for what the group considers a violation of workers’ rights.

The organization also urged BPO workers in Cebu and elsewhere in the country to continue organizing and advocating for better working conditions, decent wages and job security.

The allegations remain subject to the proceedings before the NLRC, and the employer will have the opportunity to respond to the complaint.

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