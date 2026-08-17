LIVE: VP Sara Duterte impeachment Day 16
By: CDN Digital August 17,2026 - 10:36 AM
The Senate resumes the impeachment proceedings against Vice President Sara Duterte on Monday, August 17, as senators continue deliberations in the historic trial.
Follow CDN Digital’s live coverage below for the latest developments, key exchanges, and updates from the Senate as the proceedings unfold.
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