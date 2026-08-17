Cebu Marathon 2027 registration gets strong start with 2,000 entries

The organizers of the Cebu Marathon 2027 launch the event Wednesday, August 12. CDN Digital photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu Marathon 2027 is off to a strong start after 2,000 runners signed up on the first day of registration last Saturday, August 15.

Danika Tan of DJT Events, the new race organizer, said the strong turnout reflects the continued interest in the annual footrace, which will be held on January 10, 2027, as part of the highlights of the Sinulog Festival.

Registration encountered a minor glitch on its website during its opening, which was quickly fixed by the organizers. The issue, however, drew criticism from some runners on social media, with some questioning the organizers even months before race day. Despite the criticism, the organizers remained focused on preparations for the January 10 event.

The 2027 edition will be organized by DJT Events in partnership with the Cebu City Sports Commission and Cebu City Government, following two consecutive years of criticism over the staging of the marathon. CCSC chairman Dr. Rhoel Dejaño said the active involvement of the Cebu City Government is among the biggest changes for this year’s edition.

READ: Cebu Marathon new organizers vow better, smoother 2027 race

New leadership behind event

The Cebu Executive Runners Club (CERC), the founding organization of the Cebu Marathon, will remain involved but only as a consultant. DJT Events, headed by Tan, will take charge of the race’s operations in partnership with the CCSC and the Cebu City Government.

The new organizing team vowed to improve and address the issues that marred the past two editions, particularly the controversial distribution of finisher medals. Just last January in its 2026 edition, finishers were unable to receive their medals as expected because of delays in distribution.

Meanwhile, its 2025 edition also faced criticism after the medal distribution reportedly descended into chaos at the finish area.

To prevent a repeat, organizers are preparing the finisher medals much earlier, with the medals now available for all four categories in the full marathon 42-kilometer, 21k, 10k, and 5k, with tentative arrival of it this November.

READ: Cebu Marathon 2027: CCLEX returns to official route

Limits to be imposed

The Cebu City Government will play a major role in the overall organization and execution of the marathon. Dejaño said the city government wants to ensure a better experience for participants, noting that the event carries the name of both Cebu and Cebu City.

The organizers will also limit the number of participants in each category to ensure that race kits and other entitlements are available for every registered runner.

The 2027 edition have huge cash prizes at stake for winners in the different distances, while adding recognition for age-group winners. On top of that will be a brand-new electric vehicle as the grand raffle prize.

The registration is ongoing at its official website.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP