SR&T nabs Game 1 of CABC 8th Corporate Cup finals over Boysen

SR&T players huddle up after their win. | CABC photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — SR&T Industrial Supply drew first blood over Boysen Paints, 88-73, in Game 1 of their best-of-three finals series in the Cebu Architects Basketball Club (CABC) 8th Corporate Cup on Sunday, August 16, at Game Changer in Mandaue City.

With the victory, SR&T moved one win away from hoisting the championship trophy in the tournament featuring Cebu’s only professional and licensed architects basketball league, which pits various chapters of the United Architects of the Philippines (UAP) Cebu.

Dexsel Caadan turned in an MVP-caliber performance for SR&T, posting a game-high 20 points and 13 rebounds for a double-double, along with three assists and three blocks.

Chester Hinagdanan added 12 points, while Criz Matunog chipped in 11 to complete SR&T’s scoring trio.

Lemuel Aspacio led Boysen with 19 points, while Justin Aspacio and Kim Rebosura added 12 points each in the losing effort.

SR&T led by as many as 16 points, 85-69, late in the game after the two teams battled through 13 lead changes and 12 deadlocks.

READ: After Cebu City tournament, CCSC eyes bigger college basketball event

Halftime lead erased

Boysen held a 44-41 halftime lead, but SR&T came alive in the second half, taking a slim 61-59 advantage into the final period. The Industrial Supply team then opened the fourth quarter with a 76-67 lead and pulled away for good.

Game 2 is set for Sunday, August 23, with SR&T seeking to sweep the series and Boysen trying to force a deciding Game 3.

Meanwhile, Corr Chem dominated Landlite, 102-72, in the battle for third place.

Five Corr Chem players scored in double figures, led by Rei Aureo’s 26 points and 14 rebounds, along with two assists and a steal. James Nacario also posted a double-double with 22 points and 13 rebounds.

Jyrell Allanic added 17 points, while Kent Tauto-An and Miguel Cenabre scored 13 apiece.

Fritz Devenadera led Landlite with a 22-point, 13-rebound double-double, while Jhazriel Jumola added 20 points and 11 rebounds.

READ: Nicolai Cabañero shines in UAAP U16 debut despite UST loss

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