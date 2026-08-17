Student groups oppose tuition hike, seek stronger representation

A mobilization outside their university campus was held by student groups to oppose tuition hikes and to demand stronger student representation. | Photo courtesy of Kabataan Partylist

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Student groups staged a protest at a university in Barangay Talamban, Cebu City on Monday, August 17, opposing a proposed tuition and other school fees increase for the academic year 2026-2027 and calling for greater student representation in university affairs.

The groups, through their “First Day Rage” mobilization, opposed the proposed 5% Tuition and Other School Fees Increase (TOFI), which they said would add to the financial burden of students and their families amid worsening economic conditions.

Sustained opposition

In an interview with CDN Digital, Anthony Pamat of Kabataan Partylist in the university said the proposed increase was initially set at 6.7 percent when it was first presented in February 2026.

Pamat said students and student organizations subsequently held several actions opposing the proposal, including a silent protest during consultations between registered student organizations and the administration, as well as a snake rally where students marched across the campus.

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The student leader alleged that a document posted by the administration throughout different locations in the university a few days before the August 17 protest indicated that the proposed TOFI for academic year 2026-2027 had been reduced to 5 percent.

Despite the reduction, student groups continued to oppose the increase.

Pamat said the groups were also citing a Commission on Higher Education (CHED) announcement calling for TOFI increases to be held for the academic year amid economic difficulties.

“It’s an added burden for students and their families. Despite that, gipadayon ang TOFI for this academic year, and that is a pressing issue for Carolinians,” he said.

On promissory notes

For students, however, the proposed increase comes alongside existing financial challenges, including the university’s promissory note policy.

Pamat said students may submit a promissory note only once per semester. If they are unable to settle their financial obligations and have already used the provision, they cannot submit another promissory note for the same semester.

He said this could prevent some students from enrolling, adding that some of his friends were unable to enroll this semester because they could not afford their tuition.

“Especially since naa mi promissory note policy nga kausa ra maka-submit ang student per semester. If they do not resolve that one kay dili na sila maka-submit another promissory note. So maka-prevent siya for someone from enrolling, and that’s what my friends have been going through,” Pamat said.

READ: MCC gains CHED recognition, moves closer to free tuition program

For greater representation

Apart from the proposed tuition increase, the groups also raised concerns over students’ right to organize and participate in campus affairs.

Pamat said this issue has been a long-standing concern since 2023, particularly in relation to the autonomy of the university’s Supreme Student Council (SSC).

He said the SSC recently registered with the university’s Office of Student Formations and Affairs (OSFA), which student groups believe could affect the council’s autonomy because of the rules and regulations it would have to follow under the office.

Pamat said the registration came after the SSC was placed in a situation where it viewed registration as its only remaining option.

The protest groups are also calling for the restoration of funds for the SSC and the campus publication, Today’s Carolinian, which Pamat said has been defunded since 2019.

Organizations likewise cited concerns over student representation, campus press freedom and what they described as administrative control over student organizations.

Calls for university, Ched action

Pamat urged students to stay informed and united in raising concerns about tuition, school policies and student organizations.

He said students are calling on the university administration to listen to their concerns, halt the proposed TOFI, and uphold the autonomy of the SSC.

The groups are also asking for the restoration of the SSC’s funds and those of Today’s Carolinian.

For Ched, Pamat called for a more proactive role in ensuring that students have access to quality and affordable education.

He said the university’s autonomous status allows it to propose tuition increases as long as it complies with the required processes.

Pamat said student groups hope Ched would intervene in the issue, particularly because of its earlier call to halt tuition and other school fee increases for the academic year.

“Hopefully, maka-intervene ang Ched since sila man nag-announce ana nga i-halt ang TOFI, pero gipasagdan lang ang USC nga i-increase ila tuition and ang TOFI,” he said.

(Hopefully Ched will intervene given their call for an increase… they’ve basically let USC raise tuition and other fees.)

The university has not released a statement in response as of this posting.

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