Diesel, gasoline prices to increase on August 18

PRICE HIKE LOOMS. Domestic fuel prices are projected to rise due to waning optimism for a peace deal between the US and Iran. | Philippine News Agency file photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — After a brief reprieve, motorists will have to tighten their belts as pump prices are expected to increase beginning this Tuesday, Aug. 18.

There will be an increase in diesel, gasoline and kerosene this week, based on the latest monitoring data from the Department of Energy (DOE).

Gasoline products, RON 97, RON 95, and RON 91, will increase by as much as P2.49 per liter.

Diesel will also rise by P3.84 per liter meanwhile kerosene will post the steepest adjustment at P5.01 per liter.

“Ang mga pagbabagong ito ay nakabatay sa galaw ng pandaigdigang merkado ng langis, sa gitna ng patuloy na kaganapan sa Middle East na nakakaapekto sa global supply at presyo,” DOE added.

READ: Cebu City Council questions fuel subsidy validation amid payout delay

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