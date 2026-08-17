PBB fans reveal why they might not last in Kuya’s house

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A recent Siloy Asks post has sparked a wave of funny and witty reactions from Pinoy Big Brother (PBB) fans, with spectators sharing the little things they might struggle with if given the chance to enter Kuya’s house.

The post, which asked PBB fans what they might find difficult about life inside the reality show, quickly gathered multiple reactions. Some answers stood out for their humor and relatability.

One admitted, “Hindi ko kaya maligo ng madali (I can’t have short baths),” while another joked, “12 PM NAKO MO MATA (I don’t rise until 12 noon).”

Others shared their own struggles, with one commenter saying, “PILIAN PA JUD KOG SUD-AN (I’m a picky eater).”

Mama’s wishes or Pinoy Big Brother?

Another netizen took a more dramatic—and relatable—approach, writing, “Pa skwelahon sa daw kog tiwas sako mama (My mama wants me to finish my studies),” imagining their mother’s possible reaction if they left school unfinished to enter the reality show.

The funny responses showed that while some fans may dream of becoming PBB housemates, they also have plenty of reasons why adjusting to life inside the house could be challenging.

From taking quick showers and having unusual sleeping schedules to dealing with food preferences and worrying about their parents back home, the comments proved that sometimes, it is the simple things that could make leaving home the hardest.

The #SiloyAsk post has since become a space for fans to showcase their humor, with witty and relatable answers catching the attention of fellow netizens.

Seeking new PBB housemates

Pinoy Big Brother recently announced that it is opening its doors to new housemates, once again fueling excitement among aspiring housemates and longtime viewers.

PBB has continued to generate conversations beyond the show’s episodes, with viewers frequently taking to social media to share their opinions, theories, and reactions to the reality franchise.

For now, the comments section appears to have one thing in common: PBB fans may be ready for Kuya, but they are not quite ready to leave their home comforts behind.