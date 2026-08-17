Cebu City buy-bust: Garbage truck driver nabbed with ₱6.8-M shabu

Agents arrest a garbage truck driver from Consolacion town, Cebu during a buy-bust operation in Sitio Sobostiha II, Barangay Kalunasan, Cebu City on Sunday, August 16. | Photo courtesy of PDEA-7

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A 39-year-old job-order garbage truck driver from Consolacion, Cebu was arrested after police and drug enforcement authorities seized around 1 kilogram of suspected shabu worth ₱6.8 million during a buy-bust operation in Cebu City on Sunday, August 16.

The operation was conducted around 4:02 p.m. in Sitio Sobostiha II, Barangay Kalunasan, according to the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in Central Visayas (PDEA-7).

Suspect from Consolacion

The arrested suspect was identified by PDEA-7 as alias “Makmak,” a 39-year-old job-order garbage truck driver and resident of Barangay Pulpogan, Consolacion.

Authorities said the operation stemmed from information provided by a confidential informant regarding the suspect’s alleged involvement in the illegal drug trade.

READ: Cebu City buy-bust: High-value target nabbed, ₱340K shabu seized

A month-long case buildup followed, during which authorities gathered information on the suspect’s alleged activities.

Authorities said the suspect was reportedly disposing of around 300 to 500 grams of shabu weekly.

The operation was carried out by PDEA-7, Guadalupe Police Station, the PNP Drug Enforcement Group-Special Operation Unit 7, the CCPO City Drug Enforcement Unit and the Naval Intelligence and Security Group.

A kilo of shabu

During the buy-bust operation, authorities confiscated one pack containing around 1,000 grams, or 1 kilogram, of suspected shabu.

The seized drugs had an estimated average market value of ₱6.8 million.

Authorities also recovered the buy-bust money, one smartphone and other nondrug evidence from the operation.

The seized drug evidence was submitted to the PDEA-7 Regional Office Laboratory for proper disposition.

Previous drug case

The suspect also had a previous drug-related case, according to authorities.

PDEA-7 said he was arrested in 2015 for alleged selling and possession of illegal drugs under the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

The cases, however, were later dismissed.

Charges prepared

As of Monday, August 17, the suspect remains detained at the PDEA-7 office in Cebu City.

He is set to face a case for alleged violation of Section 5, Article II of RA 9165, involving the sale of dangerous drugs. The offense carries a maximum penalty of life imprisonment and a fine of up to ₱10 million.

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