Hundreds of trees planted in Moalboal reforestation drive

PHOTO: Contributed

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Hundreds of seedlings were planted in identified reforestation areas in Barangay Busay, Moalboal, Cebu, on Saturday morning, August 15, as local officials, students and environmental groups joined a community tree-planting activity.

The activity, dubbed “Green Legacy Busay,” brought together the Municipal Government of Moalboal, JCI Moalboal Katropa, student leaders and faculty advisers from Busay National High School and Bala National High School, as well as barangay officials and other volunteers.

Volunteers gathered at the Municipal Hall as early as 6:30 a.m. before proceeding to the planting site.

The activity was supported by the local government under Mayor Inocentes Cabaron and focused on reforestation and environmental protection in the upland areas of Moalboal.

Organizers said the tree-planting effort is intended to help protect watersheds, improve biodiversity and preserve the municipality’s natural areas.

“Green Legacy Busay” carries the message, “Plant Today. Protect Tomorrow. Leave a Legacy That Grows.”

The organizers said similar tree-planting and environmental protection activities may be conducted in other barangays in the coming months.

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