Knife-wielding senior chases younger man in Naga Cebu, is arrested

The suspect during his police booking. | Contributed photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A 64-year-old man was arrested after he allegedly attempted to stab a 35-year-old man and chased him while brandishing a knife in Barangay Balirong, Naga City, Cebu.

The suspect was identified as Danilo Cabunilas Bascon, 64, married and a resident of the same barangay.

The victim, meanwhile, was identified as alias Danny, 35, also a resident of the area.

According to the initial investigation, at 8:30 a.m., Monday, Aug. 17, 2026, Bascon got angry after the victim reprimanded him for attempting to destroy his aunt’s gate.

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Pipe and knife

Bascon allegedly struck the victim’s motorcycle with a PVC pipe, then grabbed a kitchen knife and attempted to stab the victim.

However, the victim managed to dodge the attack and run away. The suspect continued to chase the victim while still holding the knife.

The victim escaped and immediately reported the incident to barangay officials. Barangay watchmen searched for the suspect and successfully apprehended him.

The kitchen knife allegedly used in the attack was also confiscated from him. Personnel from the City of Naga Police Station responded immediately and took the suspect into custody.

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Bascon was brought to the police station, where he is detained while charges of attempted homicied is being prepared against him.

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