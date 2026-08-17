Fuente Osmeña Circle eyed for restoration, new public amenities

Proposed aerial 3D Render of Fuente Osmeña Circle | Cebu City’s Department of Engineering and Public Works (DEPW)

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Fuente Osmeña Circle could soon get a major facelift under a proposed rehabilitation project that would add public amenities, including a children’s playground, fitness area, solar-powered benches, an outdoor bookshelf, and accessible restrooms.

The Department of Engineering and Public Works (DEPW) endorsed the project’s budgetary estimates to the City Planning and Development Office on Aug. 7 for possible inclusion in the city’s 2027 Annual Investment Program.

The endorsement followed a March 25 request from Councilor Rhea Mae Jakosalem for the preparation of a Program of Works and Estimates (POWE) for the landmark’s restoration.

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Jakosalem, who chairs the Cebu City Council committees on Youth and Sports Development and Women, LGBTQ and Family Affairs, said that the proposed design seeks to align the rehabilitation with the city government’s vision for the historic public space.

New amenities planned

The proposed rehabilitation would transform portions of the Fuente circle into a more community-oriented public space, according to the project documents.

Plans include a children’s playground equipped with slides, swings, climbing structures, seesaws, and a merry-go-round, along with open play areas with soft flooring.

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The project also proposes an outdoor fitness area with equipment such as steppers, elliptical trainers, twist and waist machines and other low-impact cardio equipment.

Fitness area in Fuente Osmeña

The fitness area would cater particularly to senior citizens while remaining accessible to the general public.

The proposal also includes outdoor solar-powered benches designed to provide seating and lighting.

The benches would use solar panels to generate electricity for LED lighting, allowing people to use the area after dark.

An outdoor bookshelf would sit beside the solar benches. This would provide an open-access space where visitors could borrow, read, and return books.

The bookshelf would also feature solar-powered string lights for additional illumination.

Accessible restrooms

The rehabilitation plan also includes comfort rooms for males, females, and persons with disabilities (PWDs).

The proposed facilities would include ramps and handrails for PWD users, alongside separate sections intended to provide privacy and accessibility.

The project documents describe the facilities as part of efforts to make the landmark more functional and inclusive.

The Fuente Osmeña Circle, located in Barangay Capitol Site, remains one of Cebu City’s most recognizable public landmarks.

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