Cebu leaders honor Abalos, cite ties with local governments

PHOTO | Cabinet Secretary Benjamin “Benhur” Abalos Jr. (center) poses with Cebu leaders during a thanksgiving lunch hosted by the League of Municipalities of the Philippines–Cebu Chapter. Joining Abalos are Cebu Gov. Pamela Baricuatro(3rd from right) and Vice Gov. Glenn Soco (2nd from right), along with (upper row, from left) Tabuelan Mayor Rex Gerona, Consolacion Mayor Teresa Alegado, Cordova Mayor Cesar Suan and Mandaue Lone District Rep. Emmarie Dizon; and (lower row, from left) Balamban Mayor Amos Edwin Cabahug, Cebu City Mayor Nestor Archival, Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Cindi King-Chan, Mandaue City Mayor Jonkie Ouano and Bantayan Mayor Alex Layese. Photo: Contributed

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu provincial and local officials passed resolutions recognizing Cabinet Secretary Benjamin “Benhur” Abalos Jr. during his recent visit to the province, citing his engagement with local governments and support for communities affected by the 2025 earthquake.

The resolutions were issued by the Cebu Provincial Government, led by Governor Pamela Baricuatro; the Sangguniang Panlalawigan, led by Vice Governor Glenn Anthony Soco; the League of Municipalities of the Philippines (LMP)–Cebu Chapter; mayors from Cebu’s tri-cities—Cebu City, Mandaue City and Lapu-Lapu City; and the Liga ng mga Barangay–Cebu Province Chapter.

The resolutions recognized Abalos’ designation as Cabinet Secretary and his efforts to maintain ties with local government units.

The recognition took place during a thanksgiving lunch organized by the LMP–Cebu Chapter, which brought together provincial, city and municipal officials, including Presidential Assistant for the Visayas Philip Lo, Baricuatro, Soco, Cebu City Mayor Nestor Archival, members of the Sangguniang Panlalawigan and mayors from various parts of the province.

The Liga ng mga Barangay–Cebu Province Chapter separately recognized Abalos during its 3rd Quarter ABC Chapter Presidents Meeting, led by Barangay Provincial President Celestino A. Martinez III.

In her speech, Baricuatro described Abalos as a unifying figure among Cebu’s mayors, saying he helped foster cooperation among local officials despite political differences.

Soco, meanwhile, cited Abalos’ assistance to communities affected by the magnitude 6.9 earthquake that struck northern Cebu in October 2025. He said Abalos personally provided P1 million in financial assistance to affected Cebuanos from his own resources.

The gathering also recognized two other Cebuanos who recently assumed positions in the national government: Lo, for his appointment as Presidential Assistant for the Visayas, and Atty. Bret Monsanto, for his appointment as Undersecretary of the Office of the President–Office of the Cabinet Secretary.

The event underscored the role of coordination between national and local governments in responding to crises and addressing community needs.

For Cebu’s local officials, Abalos’ visit provided an opportunity to strengthen ties with the national government and discuss continued cooperation on local concerns.(with PR)

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP