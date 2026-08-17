After four decades of typhoon damage, residents still appeal for Japitan Port rehab

The damaged fish port in Barangay Japitan in Barili, Cebu. Photo screen grabbed from Acelino Ricaplaza/FB Page

CEBU CITY, Philippines — For residents of the coastal Barangay Japitan in Barili, Cebu, the sea is a vital source of food and income.

But years of storms and neglect have left its fish port in poor condition, making it difficult for fisherfolk to safely reach their boats and bring their catch ashore.

Japitan Barangay Captain Acelino Ricaplaza said the port began suffering serious damage after Typhoons Nitang and Ruping struck Cebu decades ago.

The port sustained further damage when Typhoon Odette struck Cebu in 2021.

“Before ang Bagyong Odette, guba na siya. Wala gyud siya ma-rehab. Pag bagyong Odette, nisamot na gyud,” Ricaplaza said.

(Before Typhoon Odette, it was already damaged. It was never rehabilitated. When Typhoon Odette hit, the damage got even worse.)

Typhoon Odette later broke off about 15 meters of the pier, leaving much of the port in rubble, with sections of its concrete pathways also damaged.

The remaining sections are rocky and difficult to cross, forcing local fisherfolk and fish sellers to carefully make their way between the damaged concrete and the vessels.

“Ultimong pag-naog sa mga mananagat ug mga labasera, mga mamalitay og isda, maglisod gyud sila, magkamang sila,” Ricaplaza said.

(Even fishermen getting off their boats, along with fish vendors and buyers, really struggle; they have to crawl.)

A port tied to livelihoods

Japitan has a population of 5,585, according to Ricaplaza, with fishing serving as a major source of livelihood for residents.

“Barangay Japitan is a fishing ground. So, ang panginabuhi or livelihood sa amoang katawhan, panagat gyud (the livelihood of our people is really fishing),” Ricaplaza said.

Ricaplaza said the port also provides shelter for small and large fishing boats during storm surges, making its condition important to the community’s safety and livelihood.

Decades of stalled rehabilitation

The rehabilitation plans changed over the years, with proposed funding starting at ₱10 million in the 1990s and later reaching ₱20 million.

The port, however, remained unrepaired.

“Dugay na gyud nga panahon sige’g ingon nga ma-rehab na lagi, mahatagan og pagtagad, pero wala gyud,” Ricaplaza said.

(For a long time, they have been saying that it would be rehabilitated and given attention, but it never happened.)

In 2024, the municipal government was allocated ₱2.25 million for a project that Ricaplaza said was supposed to include work on the port.

He said the funding was eventually consolidated with another project, and the port repairs did not push through.

New push for repairs

Ricaplaza brought the port’s condition to the Cebu Provincial Government through a resolution and personally raised the concern with Gov. Pamela Baricuatro at the Capitol.

Provincial Agriculture Consultant Gigi Sanchez later conducted an ocular inspection of the port to assess the extent of the damage.

For Ricaplaza, the inspection offered renewed hope after decades of waiting for the port to receive attention.

“Murag adunay kahayag, ba. So, pasalamat gyud ko karon nga murag adunay kahayag,” he said.

(It seems there is hope now. So, I’m really thankful that there seems to be hope now.)

The scope and cost of the rehabilitation will depend on the provincial assessment of the damaged structure and the repairs needed, Ricaplaza added.

The Japitan chief said he hopes the provincial government’s assessment will finally lead to repairs after decades of proposals that failed to materialize.

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