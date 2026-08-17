SSS offers emergency loan for Maymay, Habagat victims

MANILA, Philippines — The Social Security System (SSS) is providing emergency loans to members affected by Tropical Storm Maymay and the enhanced Southwest Monsoon (Habagat).

In a statement, the SSS said affected members can apply under its existing Emergency Loan Program (ELP), which has been available since May 1, 2026. The program carries an interest rate of as low as 7 percent per year.

The loan, up to P20,000, is payable over 30 months, with members not required to make monthly amortization payments during the first six months from the date of loan approval, during which no penalties will be imposed. Regular monthly amortization will begin in the seventh month.

READ: GSIS readies emergency loans for Maymay, habagat-hit members

To qualify, members must have at least 18 monthly contributions, provided they have at least six posted contributions in the last 12 months.

Other eligibility requirements include:

Under 65 years old at the time of loan application;

Have a valid Philippine home address on SSS records;

Have an updated contact information in the SSS database;

Have no past-due emergency, calamity, salary, Educational Assistance Loan, or other short-term or long-term member loans;

Have no outstanding restructured loan;

Have not been disqualified due to fraud committed against the SSS;

Have not been granted any final benefit like retirement or permanent total disability benefits; and

Have an active disbursement account enrolled through the Disbursement Account Enrollment Module (DAEM) in the My.SSS Portal.

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