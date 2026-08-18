FUEL PRICE WATCH, Cebu – Aug.18

By: CDN Digital TEAM August 18,2026 - 10:47 AM

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Pump prices of diesel returned to the line of 9 on Tuesday, Aug. 18, as oil companies implemented fresh increases.

Based on monitoring data from the Department of Energy (DOE), diesel prices are expected to rise by up to P3.84 per liter.

In major gasoline stations in Metro Cebu, a liter of diesel has already reached up to P95.80 per liter.

READ: Fuel price increases up to P5.01/liter set on Aug. 18

Gasoline, on the other hand, range between P75 to P92 per liter.

Fuel sold at independent gas stations remain relatively cheaper, with diesel as low as P80 per liter and gasoline at P69 per liter.

Below are the prevailing fuel prices at several gasoline stations in Metro Cebu.

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