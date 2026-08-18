Zamboanga school shooting update: 2 fatalities confirmed

By: Morexett Marie B. Erram - CDN Digital | August 18,2026 - 10:58 AM

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Another deadly school shooting erupted on Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2026, at a prominent private school in Zamboanga City, leaving at least two people dead and several others injured, officials said.

(This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.)

Zamboanga City Mayor Khymer Adan Olaso said a student carrying a high-powered firearm opened fire on fellow students inside a classroom at the high schoolb building of Ateneo de Zamboanga University.

The university, Ateneo de Zamboanga, confirmed two fatalities in a statement following the attack.

READ: Zamboanga City school shooting: 2 victims reported

Casualty figures remain unclear and inconsistent across reports.

Local media initially reported nine people injured, though other outlets cite a lower figure.

Authorities have not released an official, verified toll.

Zamboanga shooting livestreamed

Disturbing footage circulating online, allegedly livestreamed by the shooter, showed the gunman carrying both a long firearm and a pistol, first firing at a person at the front of a classroom before turning the weapon on others present.

The shooter’s identity has not been officially confirmed.

One unverified report identified the attacker as a Grade 7 student, but authorities have yet to corroborate the shooter’s age, year level, or background.

Police arrived on campus shortly after the incident began.

In separate statements, Ateneo de Zamboanga’s Grade School and Junior High School said their students are safe and accounted for.

The attack comes roughly a month after the university held its first-ever active shooter drill on campus, conducted with the Zamboanga City Police Office and other emergency response units.

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