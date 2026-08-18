Cebu City shifts waste transfer station from SRP to CCQC

Cebu City garbage | CDN FILE PHOTO

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City has moved its temporary waste transfer operation from the South Road Properties (SRP) to a portion of the Cebu City Quarantine Center (CCQC), where garbage trucks now load and compact waste at night before hauling it directly to a private landfill in Aloguinsan.

Kenneth Siasar, chief of staff of Mayor Nestor Archival, said the city began using a portion of the CCQC area as a temporary transfer station about a week ago after it stopped using the SRP site amid its ongoing effort to clear the reclaimed property of garbage.

Asked whether the city had secured DENR clearance to use the CCQC area at the North Reclamation Areas (NRA) as a waste transfer station, Siasar said the city had already held a preliminary meeting with the agency.

READ: Cebu City ready to pay P130M debt as it seeks Binaliw landfill return

“Preliminary meeting, nag-sit down na ta sa DENR ug naghatag silag advice kung unsay secure-on.”

(We already held a preliminary meeting with the DENR, and they gave us advice on what we need to secure.)

READ: PIWSI: DENR order, not council pushback, delays Binaliw landfill return

Siasar said the Department of Public Services (DPS) has started processing the requirements. As of Tuesday, however, he did not confirm whether the city had secured formal DENR clearance for the CCQC operation.

He also clarified that the city did not convert Block 27 of the North Reclamation Area into a transfer station. Instead, he said, the city is using only a portion of the area within the immediate vicinity of the CCQC.

READ: Cebu City to stop SRP garbage disposal by July 25; daily barangay collection eyed

“Sa entire vicinity, part portion ra na siya,” Siasar said.

(It is only a portion of the entire vicinity.)

The distinction matters because the CCQC complex also houses government offices, including the Department of Veterinary Medicine and Fisheries (DVMF) and the Cebu City Environment and Natural Resources Office (CCENRO).

From SRP to CCQC

The city shifted the operation after its new barangay-based waste collection system created a problem: garbage from barangays arrived at collection points uncompacted, leaving insufficient space in the trucks of Pinoy Basurero, the private contractor hauling the waste to Aloguinsan.

Siasar said barangay dump trucks bring collected garbage to designated areas, where workers transfer it to Pinoy Basurero trucks. However, the garbage could not reach the contractor’s hauling capacity without mechanical compaction.

“Unfortunately, ’di man gud nato ma-compress,” Siasar said.

(Unfortunately, we cannot compress it.)

“Ig-yabo man gud, ig-yabo nato gikan sa dump truck sa barangay, ig-yabo sa dump truck sa Pinoy Basurero, ang mahitabo is ’di ma-compress, ’di nato maduot.”

(When we dump the garbage from the barangay dump truck into the Pinoy Basurero truck, it cannot be compressed or compacted.)

That leaves the hauling trucks with less cargo and increases the number of trips needed to transport waste to Aloguinsan, he said.

The city then looked for a space where a backhoe could compact the garbage before loading it onto the long-haul trucks.

The CCQC area provided a confined, concrete surface where the city could operate heavy equipment at night without occupying a public road, Siasar said.

“Nangita tag space nga magamit nato atong backhoe aron ang backhoe maoy maka-compress didto sa dump truck sa basurero. So mao na kanang atong nakuha is kanang naa sa CCQC nga area,” he said.

(We looked for a space where we could use the backhoe to compact the garbage before loading it into the hauler’s truck. That is why we used the area at the CCQC.)

Siasar said the operation runs from 8 p.m. until nighttime, when the government offices in the area have already closed.

The city also cleans the area before morning, he said.

“By—before 6 a.m… limpyo na man. So, wala na gyud silay makita nga… nga hugaw or trash dinha.”

(By before 6 a.m., the area has already been cleaned, so they will no longer see garbage or trash there.)

Flies seen, but no persistent odor

The temporary operation has not gone unnoticed by personnel at the DVMF.

Dr. Jessica Maribojoc, officer in charge of the DVMF, said the office experiences an odor when garbage trucks arrive, but she said the smell generally does not persist into the morning.

“Ang baho naman jud ang kanang pag-abot lang sa mga truck kay syempre mag-agaw.”

(The odor is noticeable when the trucks arrive, of course, because they come in at night.)

Maribojoc said she did not notice a strong garbage smell during office hours. She also recalled seeing large flies when the operation started last week but said she had not observed the same problem in recent days.

“Last week nung nag-start ana… naa’y mga dako na langaw, but… karon, wala na man pod.”

(Last week, when it started, there were large flies, but starting Friday and up to now, I have not seen them anymore.)

Maribojoc said the DVMF’s animals remain in another facility, while the CCQC office primarily accommodates clients seeking government services.

She also raised an operational concern involving the office’s transport vehicle, which may need to undergo inspection while garbage hauling activities take place in the area.

Temporary stopgap

Siasar said the CCQC transfer operation will remain temporary.

The city plans to use the area only until the Binaliw landfill satisfies the DENR’s requirements for reopening, he said.

“For now, once nga maklaro na ang compliance sa Binaliw nga requirements sa DENR… diha na ta. Wala na ta’y lain area nga… ma-transfer station,”

(For now, once Binaliw’s compliance with the DENR requirements becomes clear, we will return there. We have no other area for a transfer station.)

The shift is another change in the city’s waste-management strategy after the Jan. 8 collapse at the Binaliw landfill, which killed 36 people and forced Cebu City to seek alternative disposal arrangements.

Cebu City subsequently used Pond A at the SRP as a temporary waste staging area, but the DENR-Environmental Management Bureau issued a cease and desist order in June because the operation lacked the required environmental permits.

It later began moving away from the SRP operation as it rolled out a barangay-based collection system that sends waste directly to the private landfill in Aloguinsan.

The city previously said clearing the remaining garbage at the SRP would take 10 to 15 days. Siasar said the city has now stopped using the site as a transfer station and has focused on clearing the remaining waste there.

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