DILG: Suspect in Zamboanga school shooting dead

Photo shows a firearm lying on the floor inside a classroom at Ateneo de Zamboanga where a fatal shooting took place Tuesday morning, according to police. Contributed photo.

MANILA, Philippines — The suspect in the shooting at Ateneo de Zamboanga University died Tuesday morning, August 18, Interior and Local Government Secretary Jonvic Remulla confirmed.

Remulla said the suspect, a Grade 9 student, also livestreamed the incident on social media.

In a phone interview with reporters, Remulla said the student, a child in conflict with the law (CICL), died after jumping from the fifth floor of a building on the campus following the shooting.

READ: Zamboanga city school shooting: Latest updates

Police, meanwhile, confirmed that the other fatality in the incident was a Grade 10 student.

Remulla said an investigation is underway to determine how the CICL was able to bring the gun into the school premises and to establish the motive behind the shooting. | with reports from PNA

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