Zamboanga city school shooting: Latest updates

Another deadly school shooting erupted on Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2026, at a prominent private school in Zamboanga City.

Bookmark and follow this page for verified updates on the shooting incident, including developments from authorities, the school, and other official sources.

The public is urged to avoid sharing unverified information, photos or videos that could cause further distress or interfere with the investigation.

Another deadly school shooting erupted on Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2026, at a prominent private school in Zamboanga City, leaving at least two people dead and several others injured, officials said.

Read full story here.

PNP statement

LGU statement

DEPED statement

Ateneo de Zamboanga statement

DILG: Suspect in Zamboanga school shooting dead

The suspect in the shooting incident at Ateneo de Zamboanga University died Tuesday morning, August 18, Interior and Local Government Secretary Jonvic Remulla confirmed.

Full story here

Cebu Governor orders tightened security at schools

Ateneo de Zamboanga suspends classes

Zamboanga school shooting: Situation ‘under control,’ says PNP

The Philippine National Police (PNP) said the situation at Ateneo de Zamboanga University Junior High School in Zamboanga City was “under control” following a shooting incident on Tuesday morning.

“Police personnel immediately coordinated with school authorities and other concerned agencies to ensure the safety and orderly movement of students, faculty, and school personnel,” the PNP said in a statement.

“The situation is now under control,” it stressed.

FULL STORY HERE

DepEd to provide psych aid after Ateneo de Zamboanga shooting

The Department of Education (DepEd) on Tuesday assured psychological first aid to affected learners and school personnel following the tragic shooting incident at the Ateneo de Zamboanga University.This came after two learners reportedly died during the incident at the Junior High School campus, involving a Grade 9 child in conflict with the law (CICL), at the private school in Barangay Lunzuran, Zamboanga City.

FULL STORY HERE

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy