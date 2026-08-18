Zamboanga city school shooting: Latest updates
Another deadly school shooting erupted on Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2026, at a prominent private school in Zamboanga City.
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Zamboanga school shooting update: 2 fatalities confirmed
Another deadly school shooting erupted on Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2026, at a prominent private school in Zamboanga City, leaving at least two people dead and several others injured, officials said.
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PNP statement
LGU statement
DEPED statement
Ateneo de Zamboanga statement
DILG: Suspect in Zamboanga school shooting dead
The suspect in the shooting incident at Ateneo de Zamboanga University died Tuesday morning, August 18, Interior and Local Government Secretary Jonvic Remulla confirmed.
Cebu Governor orders tightened security at schools
Ateneo de Zamboanga suspends classes
Zamboanga school shooting: Situation ‘under control,’ says PNP
The Philippine National Police (PNP) said the situation at Ateneo de Zamboanga University Junior High School in Zamboanga City was “under control” following a shooting incident on Tuesday morning.
“Police personnel immediately coordinated with school authorities and other concerned agencies to ensure the safety and orderly movement of students, faculty, and school personnel,” the PNP said in a statement.
“The situation is now under control,” it stressed.
DepEd to provide psych aid after Ateneo de Zamboanga shooting
The Department of Education (DepEd) on Tuesday assured psychological first aid to affected learners and school personnel following the tragic shooting incident at the Ateneo de Zamboanga University.This came after two learners reportedly died during the incident at the Junior High School campus, involving a Grade 9 child in conflict with the law (CICL), at the private school in Barangay Lunzuran, Zamboanga City.
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