M Lhuillier and Yadea Launch three electric mobility showrooms across Cebu

Electric vehicles are becoming a more common sight on Cebu’s roads as global two-wheeler manufacturer Yadea officially opened three flagship showrooms across Metro Cebu. officially opened three flagship showrooms across Metro Cebu. The grand opening of the flagship location along J. Solon Drive on August 15, 2026, brought together local official guests, electric vehicle enthusiasts, and riding personalities.

To support local buyers, the new Cebu locations operate as full-service hubs equipped with spare parts supplies, maintenance support, and customer service centers.

Located near Cebu Business Park in Lahug, with additional branches in Talamban and Borromeo, the new Showrooms make Yadea’s commuter-focused e-bikes more accessible to local consumers through its partnership with M Lhuillier. The expansion offers Cebuanos a direct alternative to petrol-powered motorcycles at a time when fluctuating pump prices continue to strain household budgets across the country.

How e-bikes change the daily commute in Cebu

For local riders, the shift to electric transport changes daily commuting habits. Instead of queuing at gas stations during peak hours, owners can charge their vehicles overnight at home. Maintenance routines also simplify significantly, removing the need for regular oil changes, spark plug replacements, or fuel filter maintenance.

Sustainable urban transport takes a major leap forward as M Lhuillier officially launches Yadea, a global leader in electric vehicles. | Photo by Gerard Jamora, CDN Digital BrandRoom

Entry-level models offer a driving range of around 60 kilometers per charge, while higher-spec options reach up to 120 kilometers, easily covering standard daily round-trips between residential areas like Talamban or Lahug and commercial hubs in Cebu City or Mandaue.

Lowering fuel costs and cleaner air for Metro Cebu

Leading the grand opening ceremony, M Lhuillier President and CEO Michael Lhuillier shared how the partnership came about and its practical value for everyday Cebuanos.

“Imagine a future where you no longer have to pull up and line up at a gas station, you do that at home while sleeping, and the next day your vehicle is ready to go,” Michael Lhuillier, President & CEO, M Lhuillier said. “We are not just opening showrooms; we are launching a movement to give Filipinos a choice that is smarter, greener, and far more economical,” he added.

Yadea’s flagship electric mobility lineup promises Cebuano commuters a cleaner, quieter, and more stylish ride. Expanding its eco-friendly footprint. | Photo by Gerard Jamora, CDN Digital BrandRoom

Michael Lhuillier explained that the partnership grew out of a search for a global leader in electric mobility. During a visit to Yadea’s headquarters and manufacturing plants in Wuxi, China, M Lhuillier leadership tested the vehicles firsthand and was impressed by their quality, engineering, and massive production scale of 15 million EVs annually. Seeing the widespread adoption of electric two-wheelers in China, where Yadea has established a strong market presence, M Lhuillier paired its nationwide microfinance network and service infrastructure with Yadea’s manufacturing to offer Cebuanos an affordable, quiet, and zero-emission commuting alternative.

Showroom network, service, and long-term plans

The expansion combines Yadea’s manufacturing volume, producing over 15 million electric vehicles globally each year, with M Lhuillier’s extensive nationwide branch network and financial services.

“For Yadea, when choosing partners, we don’t just choose the one with big power. We choose people with very nice goals and very good visions to support Yadea’s vision. Today, we bring not only products, but solutions and long-term commitment. Our ultimate target is to make the air cleaner and fresher so that years from now, the next generation will be thankful for our endeavor,” General Manager, Yadea Philippines, Nicolas Wang, said.

Key officials of M Lhuiller and Yadea cutting the ribbon at the newly minted showroom along J. Solon Drive, Camagong Street, Lahug (across Ayala Cebu Business Park). | Photo by Gerard Jamora, CDN Digital BrandRoom

To support local buyers, the new Cebu locations operate as full-service hubs equipped with spare parts supplies, maintenance support, and customer service centers. Yadea is also evaluating plans to build localized assembly plants in the country as regional demand grows.

The flagship showrooms, featuring models like the EPOC commuter scooter and the CL8 family electric tricycle, are now open to the public along J. Solon Drive in Lahug, Borromeo Street, and Talamban.

Driving Metro Cebu toward a smarter, sustainable future

The launch of Yadea’s three Cebu showrooms makes electric transport an accessible reality for local commuters. By pairing Yadea’s global production scale with M Lhuillier’s trusted local presence, the partnership gives Cebuanos a practical escape from gas lines and high pump prices, paving the way for lower daily expenses, quieter streets, and cleaner air across Metro Cebu.